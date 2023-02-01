News you can trust since 1871
Vinyl Agogo: Free music event returns to Kings Theatre in Kirkcaldy

Fife’s music fans will get the opportunity to spin some of their favourite records as a free music event returns to the Kings Theatre this weekend.

By Callum McCormack
47 minutes ago - 1 min read

Vinyl Agogo is now becoming a regular feature at the Esplanade venue’s Live Lounge and will once again take place at the theatre on Sunday, February 5 at 2.00pm.

Those interested are encouraged to dig out their favourite vinyl records and play a 20 minute set at the first session of 2023.

This is the third time the event has taken place, with two successful Vinyl Agogo events being held last year in October and November.

Vinyl Agogo takes place at the Kings in Kirkcaldy
    The event is completely free and anyone with a passion for music can attend and play. No DJ skills are required with organiser Nick Harris on hand to show participants the ropes.

    The Kings Theatre can be found at 9 Esplanade, Kirkcaldy.

    You can find out more here: https://www.kingstheatrekirkcaldy.com/

