Vinyl Agogo is now becoming a regular feature at the Esplanade venue’s Live Lounge and will once again take place at the theatre on Sunday, February 5 at 2.00pm.

Those interested are encouraged to dig out their favourite vinyl records and play a 20 minute set at the first session of 2023.

This is the third time the event has taken place, with two successful Vinyl Agogo events being held last year in October and November.

Vinyl Agogo takes place at the Kings in Kirkcaldy

The event is completely free and anyone with a passion for music can attend and play. No DJ skills are required with organiser Nick Harris on hand to show participants the ropes.

The Kings Theatre can be found at 9 Esplanade, Kirkcaldy.