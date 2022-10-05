Vinyl Agogo: Music fans can spin the decks at new event at Kings Kirkcaldy

Vinyl Agogo takes place at the Esplanade venue from 2:00pm on Sunday - and it is open to all.

The event is being hosted by Nick Harris who ran a recent Northern Soul night at the Kings, and is keen to tap into the growing market for vinyl.

He will set up his own decks and show people the ropes so they can present their own 20-minute showcase of the music they love.

He said no DJ-ing skills are necessary - just a passion for vinyl records.

Nick ran similar events in London before relocating to the Lang Toun during lockdown.

“We used to run them in a pub, and people came along with their own vinyl and did some short sets,” he said.

“It’s a way of creating a community and getting to meet other people with a passion for vinyl.

“If everyone does 20 minutes then we will get a very eclectic afternoon of music.”

Nick will be bringing along some soul and reggae albums, but the door is open to all genres.

“All the gear will be available, and I’ll be on hand to show people how to use it,” he added.

“It’s a fun event.”

The Kings is based at 9 Esplanade , Kirkcaldy.