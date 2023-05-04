The shoes take place at the Old Kirk

The programme includes evening and lunchtime performances which are open to all.

East Fife Ladies' Choir

The chopper takes to the stage on Friday, May 5 at 7.30pm with a bill which features a wide variety of well-known songs, to suit all tastes.

The 32 enthusiastic ladies will be joined by guest singers and there are duets from two members of the choir, which is led by its very talented and ever patient conductor, Douglas Guild, and accompanied by Jennifer Kerr. Tickets are £10 each, and you can at the door.

Kirkcaldy Orchestral Society

The society is centre stage on Tuesday, May 9 at 7.30pm with its ‘Extra’ concert featuring a mix of 18th century and contemporary music from the KOS Chamber Orchestra and Contemporary Ensembles.

The concert will also feature music by Peter Maxwell Davies, John Gourlay, Howard Skempton, Vivaldi and JS Bach. Ruth Carson will play a movement of a Vivaldi violin concerto. The orchestra strings will perform Peter Maxwell Davies’s Start Point, written for a community group in Orkney during his long time there.

Also featured will be four compositions by young composers from Kirkcaldy High School, selected from the dozen or so who took part in the 2023 KOS Composition Project. Tickets, £5, are available at the door

Pianists in concert

A rare occasion will present itself on Friday, May 12 when the Old Kirk welcomes two fine pianists in concert playing Schumann and possibly some Rachmaninov.

