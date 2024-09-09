Record of the week this week on Radio 2 is Luck And Strange from David Gilmour.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Released this week, it is his first in nine years and interest from the many fans of Pink Floyd will ensure it will do well. He had joined Syd Barrett’s Pink Floyd in 1968 as vocalist and guitarist only to see Syd leave the group five gigs later. Long story short: it is Gilmour’s vocals, writing and playing contribution on Dark Side Of The Moon that helped make this a timeless iconic record and the third most successful of all time.

A year after his second solo album in 1984 he assumed control of Pink Floyd creating A Momentary Lapse Of Reason followed almost a decade later with The Division Bell prompting sold out world tours and a Grammy Award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This new work with nine new tracks will satisfy his many fans with a title track that has melody and style reminiscent of the finest Floyd with signature guitar and even Hammond organ at the end apparently played by the late Richard Wright from a jam session in 2007.

David Gilmour - portrait by Anton Corbijn

His 22-year-old daughter, Romany Gilmour, sings and plays harp on the single Between Two Points while the closing song Scattered is a melodic blend of piano, mandolin and strings crafted to perfection standing up to any of his previous associations.

In two weeks, David takes his band on the road to Rome for six nights then to October with six nights at the Royal Albert Hall plus four nights in Los Angeles finishing in style with five nights in November in Madison Square Garden New York City. The album comes in several formats with digital, Blu-Ray, CD and bottle green vinyl and some with a lavish book of photographs taken during the five months of recording. Anyone ordering the album (from any source) by midnight (Thursday) will be entered into a draw to win a Fender Stratocaster guitar personally signed by David Gilmour.