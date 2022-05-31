Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article

MUSICAL: Hakuna Matata! It's one of the biggest shows in London's West End and on Broadway in New York it back in the Capital, Disney's The Lion King is set to roar back onto the stage of the Edinburgh Playhouse for a much anticipated third season after their last visit to the city was curtailed by the pandemic.

Based on the Academy Award-winning 1994 film of the same name, the much loved family favourite tells the story of a young lion prince living in the flourishing African Pride Lands.

The Lion King Photo by Raymond Delalande Raymond/SIPA/Shutterstock

When tragedy strikes and Simba’s wicked Uncle Scar takes his father’s life, the young prince is forced to flee the Pride Lands, leaving the life he knew behind. Eventually, joined by two hilarious and unlikely friends, Simba starts life anew. But when a desperate plea from the now ravaged Pride Lands comes seeking the help of their now adult prince, Simba must fulfill his destiny to be king.

The Lion King is set to prowl the Greenside Place venue until July 2, tickets here

GIG: Electric Ladies at the Queen's Hall on Monday 6, brings together three iconic pop stars of the Seventies, Eighties and Nineties on the one explosive bill. There will be thunder in the mountains when headliner Toyah Willcox steps into the spotlight. One of the most recognisable faces in UK pop culture she will be joined by New-Wave pioneer Lene Lovich, who can forget her hypnotic break through with Lucky Number. Finally, 90s indie rock chick Saffron from Republica will be ensuring everyone is Ready To Go in this hit packed retro fest, featuring a tight live band.

Originally co-starring Hazel O'Connor, who is currently recovering from a bleed on the brain, the concert will raise funds to help aid her recovery. Tickets here

Jurassic World - Dominion Pic Universal Pictures/Amblin Entertainment

THEATRE: Get ready to find yourself in another fine mess at the Royal Lyceum where, after a break of 17 years, Barnaby Power and Steven McNicoll reprise their acclaimed performances as Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy respectively in John McGrath's hit play Laurel and Hardy, which finds the iconic comedians looking back over their lives, loves and friendship in a story that blends slapstick humour, melancholy, and beautifully simple theatricality.

The production reunites the actors with director Tony Cownie and now, closer to the ages of Laurel and Hardy they portray, it will be interesting what new depth they bring to what is a very moving and funny play.

Catch it at the Royal Lyceum until June 25, tickets here

Toyah Willcox Pic Rory Gilder/Shutterstock

COMEDY: With a title like Spontaneous Potter - The Unofficial Improvised Parody, it comes as no surprise to discover this particular show should be described as 'magical', so grab your wands, don your house robes, and prepare yourself for this improvised wizarding comedy as audience suggestions create and entirely new Potter adventure improvised on the spot, complete with live musical accompaniment.

Previous improvised titles dreamed up by audiences have included Harry Potter and the Chamber of Commerce, Harry Potter and the Neville Wears Prada, Harry Potter and the Rise of the Planet of the Snapes and Harry Potter and the Struggle for a Decent Mortgage in This Economy.

You can help create a brand new adventure at the Assembly Roxy on June 9, tickets here

FILM: Welcome to the new world order. Jurassic World 3 - Dominion opens in cinemas across the Capital on June 10, after a delay of a year. Fans of the dinosaur franchise will be pleased to read that Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are back as Owen Grady and Claire Dearing and they're joined by the returning main trio Laura Dern as Ellie Sattler, Jeff Goldblum as Ian Malcolm, and Sam Neill as Alan Grant.

Steven McNicoll as Oliver Hardy and Barnaby Power as Stan Laurel in the Royal Lyceum production of Tom McGrath's Laurel & Hardy directed by Tony Cownie Pic by Alan McCredie

In this installment, which takes place four years after Isla Nublar has been destroyed. Dinosaurs now live - and hunt - alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether humans remain the apex predators on a planet now shared with history’s most fearsome creatures…

Are you ready for the battle? Tickets here

