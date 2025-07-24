What’s on: your guide to gigs & shows across Fife

Milton Jones is at the Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline

July 24

Kris Dreaver & Chris Stout, Kirkcaldy Acoustic Music Club at Polish Club

July 25

Beautiful Trainwreck Show, with Ben Errington, Harbour Bar, Kirkcaldy

Comedy Sneak Peaks: Connor Burns & Kai Humphries, Byre Theatre, St Andrews

Bohemian Monk Machine The Duchess of Kirkcaldy

July 26

Betamax Bandits, The Duchess of Kirkcaldy

Comedy Sneak Peaks: Kai Humphries & Craig Hill, Byre Theatre, St Andrews

Xan Tyler, Jock’s Grill House, Kirkcaldy

July 27

Comedy Sneak Peaks: Connor Burns & Craig Hill Byre Theatre, St Andrews

July 29-31

Ladyboys of Bangkok, Adam Smith Theatre, Kirkcaldy

July 31

Artie’s Singing Kettle, Byre Theatre, St Andrews

Summertime special, Kirkcaldy Acoustic Music Club at Polish Club

August 1

Ultimate Irish Hooley, Rothes Halls, Glenrothes

Gimme Abba, Byre Theatre, St Andrews

August 2

My Name Is Doddie Foundation: Celtic Cabaret, Byre Theatre, St Andrews

Bearfoot Comedy Club, Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy

Nicola Madill, Jock’s Grill House, Kirkcaldy

August 3

Tosca: Opera Bohemia, Old Kirk.

Ernest, CISWO Glenrothes

August 9

John Douglas (Trashcan Sinatras) Jock’s Grill House, Kirkcaldy

August 10

Dinosaur Adventure Live - The Big Jurassic Storm, Rothes Halls, Glenrothes

The McDougalls: Pirate Adventure, Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline

August 14

Eabhal, Kirkcaldy Acoustic Music Club at Polish Club

August 16

Celine: My Heart Will Go On, Rothes Halls, Glenrothes

Lang Toun Jazz: Andrea Carlson & The Love Police, Adam Smith Theatre, Kirkcaldy

Cirque: The Greatest Show,Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline

August 17

Elton John Tribute CISWO Glenrothes

August 22

T-Rextasy: The Greatest Hits Tour, Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline

Pink/Erasure tribute double bill, The Duchess of Kirkcaldy

August 23

Blor, Styx, Kirkcaldy - tribute to Blur

August 24

The Tremeloes, CISWO Glenrothes

Rock The Rovers, Styx, Kirkcaldy -Velour Amour, Gav Patrick, Andy Chung, State Of Emergency, Slipstream, Columbos, Steph, The Diversions, BUick 55s, Charles Wood, Albo.

August 28

Al Hughes, Kirkcaldy Acoustic Music Club at Polish Club

August 29

Queen-esque, The Duchess of Kirkcaldy

August 30

Clark Stewart, Fife Arms

Squabble Fest, Styx - two rooms of live music with multiple bands on line-up

Chris Reeve, Jock’s Grill House, Kirkcaldy

August 31

An Audience With Ricky Tomlinson, CISWO Glenrothes

September 3-4

Pirates Love Underpants, Adam Smith Theatre, Kirkcaldy

September 4

Tim Peake Astronauts: The Quest To Explore Space, Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline

September 5 In Conversation: Jim Leishman, Barbara Dickson, Gordon Brown, Adam Smith Theatre, Kirkcaldy

Singin’I’m No A Billy, She’s No A Tim, Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline

September 6

Jive Talkin’ Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline

Bearfoot Comedy Club, Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy

September 8-13

Rocky Horror Picture Show, Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline

September 11

Scott Cook, Pamela Mae, Kirkcaldy Acoustic Music Club at Polish Club

September 13

The Ultimate Bubble Show, Byre Theatre St Andrews

September 18

Radio Gaga,Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline

September 19

Onoir in concert, Adam Smith Theatre, Kirkcaldy

September 20

Milton Jones, Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline

Fred MacAulay, Byre Theatre, St Andrews

September 21

Dylan Moran,Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline

September 24

Chris McAusland - Yonks! Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline

September 25

The Sensational 60s Experience, Rothes Halls, Glenrothes

Kinky Boots: the Musical, Lochgelly Theatre

September 26

Buddy Holly & The Crickets, Byre Theatre, St Andrews

September 27

Ben Portsmouth: This Is Elvis,Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline

October 4

Bearfoot Comedy Club, Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy

The Countess Of Fife, Jock’s Grill House, Kirkcaldy