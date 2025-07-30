What’s on: your guide to gigs & shows across Fife
There is no charge - simply send your info to [email protected]k no later than Friday for inclusion in the following edition.
Listings will also appear online at fifetoday.co.uk and our Facebook page.
July 24
Kris Dreaver & Chris Stout, Kirkcaldy Acoustic Music Club at Polish Club
July 25
Beautiful Trainwreck Show, with Ben Errington, Harbour Bar, Kirkcaldy
Comedy Sneak Peaks: Connor Burns & Kai Humphries, Byre Theatre, St Andrews
Bohemian Monk Machine The Duchess of Kirkcaldy
July 26
Betamax Bandits, The Duchess of Kirkcaldy
Comedy Sneak Peaks: Kai Humphries & Craig Hill, Byre Theatre, St Andrews
Xan Tyler, Jock’s Grill House, Kirkcaldy
July 27
Comedy Sneak Peaks: Connor Burns & Craig Hill Byre Theatre, St Andrews
July 29-31
Ladyboys of Bangkok, Adam Smith Theatre, Kirkcaldy
July 31
Artie’s Singing Kettle, Byre Theatre, St Andrews
Summertime special, Kirkcaldy Acoustic Music Club at Polish Club
August 1
Ultimate Irish Hooley, Rothes Halls, Glenrothes
Gimme Abba, Byre Theatre, St Andrews
August 2
My Name Is Doddie Foundation: Celtic Cabaret, Byre Theatre, St Andrews
Bearfoot Comedy Club, Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy
Nicola Madill, Jock’s Grill House, Kirkcaldy
August 3
Tosca: Opera Bohemia, Old Kirk.
Ernest, CISWO Glenrothes
August 9
John Douglas (Trashcan Sinatras) Jock’s Grill House, Kirkcaldy
August 10
Dinosaur Adventure Live - The Big Jurassic Storm, Rothes Halls, Glenrothes
The McDougalls: Pirate Adventure, Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline
August 14
Eabhal, Kirkcaldy Acoustic Music Club at Polish Club
August 16
Celine: My Heart Will Go On, Rothes Halls, Glenrothes
Lang Toun Jazz: Andrea Carlson & The Love Police, Adam Smith Theatre, Kirkcaldy
Cirque: The Greatest Show,Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline
August 17
Elton John Tribute CISWO Glenrothes
August 22
T-Rextasy: The Greatest Hits Tour, Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline
Pink/Erasure tribute double bill, The Duchess of Kirkcaldy
August 23
Blor, Styx, Kirkcaldy - tribute to Blur
August 24
The Tremeloes, CISWO Glenrothes
Rock The Rovers, Styx, Kirkcaldy -Velour Amour, Gav Patrick, Andy Chung, State Of Emergency, Slipstream, Columbos, Steph, The Diversions, BUick 55s, Charles Wood, Albo.
August 28
Al Hughes, Kirkcaldy Acoustic Music Club at Polish Club
August 29
Queen-esque, The Duchess of Kirkcaldy
August 30
Clark Stewart, Fife Arms
Squabble Fest, Styx - two rooms of live music with multiple bands on line-up
Chris Reeve, Jock’s Grill House, Kirkcaldy
August 31
An Audience With Ricky Tomlinson, CISWO Glenrothes
September 3-4
Pirates Love Underpants, Adam Smith Theatre, Kirkcaldy
September 4
Tim Peake Astronauts: The Quest To Explore Space, Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline
September 5 In Conversation: Jim Leishman, Barbara Dickson, Gordon Brown, Adam Smith Theatre, Kirkcaldy
Singin’I’m No A Billy, She’s No A Tim, Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline
September 6
Jive Talkin’ Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline
Bearfoot Comedy Club, Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy
September 8-13
Rocky Horror Picture Show, Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline
September 11
Scott Cook, Pamela Mae, Kirkcaldy Acoustic Music Club at Polish Club
September 13
The Ultimate Bubble Show, Byre Theatre St Andrews
September 18
Radio Gaga,Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline
September 19
Onoir in concert, Adam Smith Theatre, Kirkcaldy
September 20
Milton Jones, Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline
Fred MacAulay, Byre Theatre, St Andrews
September 21
Dylan Moran,Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline
September 24
Chris McAusland - Yonks! Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline
September 25
The Sensational 60s Experience, Rothes Halls, Glenrothes
Kinky Boots: the Musical, Lochgelly Theatre
September 26
Buddy Holly & The Crickets, Byre Theatre, St Andrews
September 27
Ben Portsmouth: This Is Elvis,Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline
October 4
Bearfoot Comedy Club, Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy
The Countess Of Fife, Jock’s Grill House, Kirkcaldy