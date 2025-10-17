​What’s on: your guide to gigs & shows across Fife

Stephen K Amos comes to Fife for a gig in January (Pic: Pål Hansen)

​The Fife Free Press supports our live venues by featuring listings of gigs and shows coming up over the next few weeks

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is no charge - simply send your info to [email protected] no later than Friday for inclusion in the following edition. Listings will also appear online at fifetoday.co.uk and our Facebook page.

Most Popular

October 16

Connor Burns: Gallus, Adam Smith Theatre

Charlie Lawson will talk of his days on Coronation Street when he comes to Fife (Pic: ITV)

Taylor Swift Tribute: The Eras Experience by Xenna, Rothes Halls

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stuart Mitchell: Tips Not Included, Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline

Jerry Joseph,Backstage at the Green Hotel, Kinross

October 17

Dreamcoat Stars, Adam Smith Theatre

Permacrisis, with H8teball & Aklias, The Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy

Pink Floydian, Backstage at the Green Hotel, Kinross

The Secret Psychic, Queens Hotel, Cardenden

October 18

Yesterday Once More: The Carpenters Songbook, Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline

Torridon,PJ Molloys, Dunfermline

Appetite For Illusion/Heaven & Hellvis, The Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy

Pink Floydian, Backstage at the Green Hotel, Kinross

The Iotas, Fire Station, Dunfermline

October 19

Soul Town, Styx, Kirkcaldy

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Band Of MHM Royal Marines in concert, Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline

George Harrison Tribute, Backstage at the Green Hotel, Kinross

October 20

Very Santana, Backstage at the Green Hotel, Kinross

October 21, 23 & 24

Albert Lee, Backstage at the Green Hotel, Kinross

October 23

Horse McDonald: The Same Sky 35 Years, Adam Smith Theatre

October 24

David Grubb Quartet, Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy

October 25

Thank Abba For The Music, Rothes Halls

Wee Fife Folk Festival, Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline

Symphonic Rock Orchestra,Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline

The Filthy Tongues, PJ Molloys, Dunfermline

MInkfits, Temporal Prophet, FeralGhoul, Windsor Hotel, Kirkcaldy

Fleeting Rumours, Backstage at the Green Hotel, Kinross

Punkowe’en - feat Face Up, Goodbye Blue Monday, The Guillotines, Brat. The Fragz, Crocodile Tears & more, The Monarch Bar, Dunfermline

October 26

Artie Sings Kettle Hallowe’en, Rothes Halls

Spyres,PJ Molloys, Dunfermline

Fleeting Rumours, Backstage at the Green Hotel, Kinross

October 29

The Ancient Oak of Baldor, Rothes Halls

October 30

Connor Burns: Gallus,Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline

The Bates Motel, Backstage at the Green Hotel, Kinross

October 31

Trextasy Greatest Hits Tour, Rothes Halls

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Songs Of Stuart Adamson, Backstage at the Green Hotel, Kinross

Cowboy Hunters/Aye Hobos, PJ Molloys, Dunfermline

3’s A Crowd, The Duchess, Kirkcaldy

November 1

UK Pink Floyd Experience, Rothes Halls

50 Years of Fife Youth Jazz Orchestra, Adam Smith Theatre

Backchat, Strathearn Hotel, Kirkcaldy

The Songs Of Stuart Adamson,Backstage at the Green Hotel, Kinross

Punk In The Pit - all day event, The White Gates, Comrie

November 1-2

Swan Lake by Youth Ballet Scotland, Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline

November 2

Orange Claw Hammer - Captain Beefheart Tribute,Backstage at the Green Hotel, Kinross

November 3

Karen Dunbar, Old Kirk, Kirkcaldy

November 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bruce Fummey: How Scotland Made The World, Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline

Kirsten Adamson, PJ Molloys, Dunfermline

We Cry Wolf plus Chin Up & The Last Fight, The Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy

Krissy Matthews Band, Backstage at the Green Hotel, Kinross

Adam Ross and Gillian Fleetwood, Castlehill Community Centre, Cupar.

November 7-8

Fife Opera: La Boheme by Puccini, Adam Smith Theatre

November 8

Jon Mancini & Michael Kilkie, The Duchess of Kirkcaldy

Karen Dunbar, Old Kirk, Kirkcaldy

Enjoy The Silence: Depeche Mode tribute, PJ Molloys, Dunfermline

Focus,Backstage at the Green Hotel, Kinross

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guana Batz, The Numbskulls, Red Hot Riot, Buzzbomb, Windsor Hotel, Kirkcaldy

November 9

Focus, Backstage at the Green Hotel, Kinross

November 11-15

Sunshine on Leith, Kirkcaldy Amateur Operatic Society (KAOS), Adam Smith Theatre, Kirkcaldy

November 12

Born In The USA, Rothes Halls

November 13

Nashville Live, Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline

November 14

Kennie Simon, A Taste Of Hot Chocolate, The Duchess of Kirkcaldy

Stuart Mitchell: Tips Not Included, Rothes Halls

Maiden Scotland, PJ Molloys, Dunfermline

A Foreigner’s Journey, Backstage at the Green Hotel, Kinross

November 15

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heave Can Wait: The Ultimate Meat Loaf Tribute Show, Rothes Halls

Barbara Dickson, Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline

Esprit D’Air, PJ Molloys, Dunfermline

Alan Murrie as Golden Bowie, Strathearn Hotel, Kirkcaldy

November 19

Simon Fowler and Oscar Harrison of Ocean Colour Scene, Rothes Halls

November 20

Stick Man, Rothes Halls

November 21

Hugh Cornwell, Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline.

ELO, Beatles & Beyond, Backstage at the Green Hotel, Kinross

Burn The Maps, Definition, Got Got Need, Windsor Hotel, Kirkcaldy

November 22

Barry Steele: The Roy Orbison Story, Rothes Halls

White China, PJ Molloys, Dunfermline

Big Wolf Band, Backstage at the Green Hotel, Kinross

November 23

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Out Of The Blue - Joni Mitchell Tribute, Backstage at the Green Hotel, Kinross

November 27

Warner E Hodges, Backstage at the Green Hotel, Kinross

November 28

King Hammond & The Rude Boy Mafia & support, The Windsor Hotel, Kirkcaldy

Absolute Elvis with Johnny Lee Memphis, Rothes Halls

Kingdom Of Madness, Backstage at the Green Hotel, Kinross

Cousin Ken’s Nephews, The Duchess, Kirkcaldy

November 29

The Columbos, The Duchess, Kirkcaldy

The Iotas, Fire Station, Dunfermline

December 4-January 10

Oor Wee Mammy McGoose, Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy

December 5-30

Aladdin, Adam Smith Theatre

December 4

Davey Pattinson Band, Backstage at the Green Hotel, Kinross

December 5

Shamanic, PJ Molloys, Dunfermline

Mama Genesis, Backstage at the Green Hotel, Kinross

Big Tuna, The Duchess, Kirkcaldy

December 2-6

Kelty Musical Association: The Sound Of Music,Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline

December 3-6

Treasure Island, Lochgelly Centre

December 6

Voyage, Styx, Kirkcaldy - Abba tribute

Mama Genesis, Backstage at the Green Hotel, Kinross

Betamax Bandits, The Duchess, Kirkcaldy

December 7

Allman’s Project By Safehouse, Backstage at the Green Hotel, Kinross

December 9-13

Jack & The Beanstalk, Lochgelly Centre

December 10-11

Elvis Returns, Backstage at the Green Hotel, Kinross

December 10

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An Audience With Charlie Lawson, Baldridgeburn Centre, Dunfermline,

December 12

Lindisfarne, Backstage at the Green Hotel, Kinross

No1Sun, The Duchess, Kirkcaldy

December 13

John Barrowman, Camp As Christmas, Rothes Halls

Lindisfarne, Backstage at the Green Hotel, Kinross

No1Sun, The Duchess, Kirkcaldy

December 19

Cousin Ken’s Nephews, The Duchess, Kirkcaldy

December 20

The McDougalls’ Winter Wonderland, Rothes Halls

Cousin Ken’s Nephews, The Duchess, Kirkcaldy

December 27

State Of Emergency, The Duchess, Kirkcaldy

December 31

Little Big Sound, The Duchess, Kirkclady

January 4

RSNO Vienesse Gala Concert, Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline

January 16

Celtic Legends, John Hartson & Chris Sutton, Adam Smith Theatre, Kirkcaldy

January 26 Stephen K Amos, Markinch Town Hall

February 7

Vincent Simone - Tango Passions, Adam Smith Theatre

February 14

Craig Hill, Adam Smith Theatre

February 27

When Billy Met Alasdair, Adam Smith Theatre, Kirkcaldy

February 21

Celine: My Heart Will Go On, Lochgelly Centre

March 13

Mark Nelson, Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy