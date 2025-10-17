​What’s on: your guide to gigs & shows across Fife

Published 17th Oct 2025, 16:22 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2025, 17:04 BST
Stephen K Amos comes to Fife for a gig in January (Pic: Pål Hansen)placeholder image
​The Fife Free Press supports our live venues by featuring listings of gigs and shows coming up over the next few weeks

There is no charge - simply send your info to [email protected] no later than Friday for inclusion in the following edition. Listings will also appear online at fifetoday.co.uk and our Facebook page.

    October 16

    Connor Burns: Gallus, Adam Smith Theatre

    Charlie Lawson will talk of his days on Coronation Street when he comes to Fife (Pic: ITV)placeholder image
    Charlie Lawson will talk of his days on Coronation Street when he comes to Fife (Pic: ITV)

    Taylor Swift Tribute: The Eras Experience by Xenna, Rothes Halls

    Stuart Mitchell: Tips Not Included, Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline

    Jerry Joseph,Backstage at the Green Hotel, Kinross

    October 17

    Dreamcoat Stars, Adam Smith Theatre

    Permacrisis, with H8teball & Aklias, The Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy

    Pink Floydian, Backstage at the Green Hotel, Kinross

    The Secret Psychic, Queens Hotel, Cardenden

    October 18

    Yesterday Once More: The Carpenters Songbook, Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline

    Torridon,PJ Molloys, Dunfermline

    Appetite For Illusion/Heaven & Hellvis, The Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy

    Pink Floydian, Backstage at the Green Hotel, Kinross

    The Iotas, Fire Station, Dunfermline

    October 19

    Soul Town, Styx, Kirkcaldy

    Band Of MHM Royal Marines in concert, Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline

    George Harrison Tribute, Backstage at the Green Hotel, Kinross

    October 20

    Very Santana, Backstage at the Green Hotel, Kinross

    October 21, 23 & 24

    Albert Lee, Backstage at the Green Hotel, Kinross

    October 23

    Horse McDonald: The Same Sky 35 Years, Adam Smith Theatre

    October 24

    David Grubb Quartet, Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy

    October 25

    Thank Abba For The Music, Rothes Halls

    Wee Fife Folk Festival, Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline

    Symphonic Rock Orchestra,Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline

    The Filthy Tongues, PJ Molloys, Dunfermline

    MInkfits, Temporal Prophet, FeralGhoul, Windsor Hotel, Kirkcaldy

    Fleeting Rumours, Backstage at the Green Hotel, Kinross

    Punkowe’en - feat Face Up, Goodbye Blue Monday, The Guillotines, Brat. The Fragz, Crocodile Tears & more, The Monarch Bar, Dunfermline

    October 26

    Artie Sings Kettle Hallowe’en, Rothes Halls

    Spyres,PJ Molloys, Dunfermline

    Fleeting Rumours, Backstage at the Green Hotel, Kinross

    October 29

    The Ancient Oak of Baldor, Rothes Halls

    October 30

    Connor Burns: Gallus,Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline

    The Bates Motel, Backstage at the Green Hotel, Kinross

    October 31

    Trextasy Greatest Hits Tour, Rothes Halls

    The Songs Of Stuart Adamson, Backstage at the Green Hotel, Kinross

    Cowboy Hunters/Aye Hobos, PJ Molloys, Dunfermline

    3’s A Crowd, The Duchess, Kirkcaldy

    November 1

    UK Pink Floyd Experience, Rothes Halls

    50 Years of Fife Youth Jazz Orchestra, Adam Smith Theatre

    Backchat, Strathearn Hotel, Kirkcaldy

    The Songs Of Stuart Adamson,Backstage at the Green Hotel, Kinross

    Punk In The Pit - all day event, The White Gates, Comrie

    November 1-2

    Swan Lake by Youth Ballet Scotland, Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline

    November 2

    Orange Claw Hammer - Captain Beefheart Tribute,Backstage at the Green Hotel, Kinross

    November 3

    Karen Dunbar, Old Kirk, Kirkcaldy

    November 7

    Bruce Fummey: How Scotland Made The World, Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline

    Kirsten Adamson, PJ Molloys, Dunfermline

    We Cry Wolf plus Chin Up & The Last Fight, The Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy

    Krissy Matthews Band, Backstage at the Green Hotel, Kinross

    Adam Ross and Gillian Fleetwood, Castlehill Community Centre, Cupar.

    November 7-8

    Fife Opera: La Boheme by Puccini, Adam Smith Theatre

    November 8

    Jon Mancini & Michael Kilkie, The Duchess of Kirkcaldy

    Karen Dunbar, Old Kirk, Kirkcaldy

    Enjoy The Silence: Depeche Mode tribute, PJ Molloys, Dunfermline

    Focus,Backstage at the Green Hotel, Kinross

    Guana Batz, The Numbskulls, Red Hot Riot, Buzzbomb, Windsor Hotel, Kirkcaldy

    November 9

    Focus, Backstage at the Green Hotel, Kinross

    November 11-15

    Sunshine on Leith, Kirkcaldy Amateur Operatic Society (KAOS), Adam Smith Theatre, Kirkcaldy

    November 12

    Born In The USA, Rothes Halls

    November 13

    Nashville Live, Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline

    November 14

    Kennie Simon, A Taste Of Hot Chocolate, The Duchess of Kirkcaldy

    Stuart Mitchell: Tips Not Included, Rothes Halls

    Maiden Scotland, PJ Molloys, Dunfermline

    A Foreigner’s Journey, Backstage at the Green Hotel, Kinross

    November 15

    Heave Can Wait: The Ultimate Meat Loaf Tribute Show, Rothes Halls

    Barbara Dickson, Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline

    Esprit D’Air, PJ Molloys, Dunfermline

    Alan Murrie as Golden Bowie, Strathearn Hotel, Kirkcaldy

    November 19

    Simon Fowler and Oscar Harrison of Ocean Colour Scene, Rothes Halls

    November 20

    Stick Man, Rothes Halls

    November 21

    Hugh Cornwell, Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline.

    ELO, Beatles & Beyond, Backstage at the Green Hotel, Kinross

    Burn The Maps, Definition, Got Got Need, Windsor Hotel, Kirkcaldy

    November 22

    Barry Steele: The Roy Orbison Story, Rothes Halls

    White China, PJ Molloys, Dunfermline

    Big Wolf Band, Backstage at the Green Hotel, Kinross

    November 23

    Out Of The Blue - Joni Mitchell Tribute, Backstage at the Green Hotel, Kinross

    November 27

    Warner E Hodges, Backstage at the Green Hotel, Kinross

    November 28

    King Hammond & The Rude Boy Mafia & support, The Windsor Hotel, Kirkcaldy

    Absolute Elvis with Johnny Lee Memphis, Rothes Halls

    Kingdom Of Madness, Backstage at the Green Hotel, Kinross

    Cousin Ken’s Nephews, The Duchess, Kirkcaldy

    November 29

    The Columbos, The Duchess, Kirkcaldy

    The Iotas, Fire Station, Dunfermline

    December 4-January 10

    Oor Wee Mammy McGoose, Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy

    December 5-30

    Aladdin, Adam Smith Theatre

    December 4

    Davey Pattinson Band, Backstage at the Green Hotel, Kinross

    December 5

    Shamanic, PJ Molloys, Dunfermline

    Mama Genesis, Backstage at the Green Hotel, Kinross

    Big Tuna, The Duchess, Kirkcaldy

    December 2-6

    Kelty Musical Association: The Sound Of Music,Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline

    December 3-6

    Treasure Island, Lochgelly Centre

    December 6

    Voyage, Styx, Kirkcaldy - Abba tribute

    Mama Genesis, Backstage at the Green Hotel, Kinross

    Betamax Bandits, The Duchess, Kirkcaldy

    December 7

    Allman’s Project By Safehouse, Backstage at the Green Hotel, Kinross

    December 9-13

    Jack & The Beanstalk, Lochgelly Centre

    December 10-11

    Elvis Returns, Backstage at the Green Hotel, Kinross

    December 10

    An Audience With Charlie Lawson, Baldridgeburn Centre, Dunfermline,

    December 12

    Lindisfarne, Backstage at the Green Hotel, Kinross

    No1Sun, The Duchess, Kirkcaldy

    December 13

    John Barrowman, Camp As Christmas, Rothes Halls

    Lindisfarne, Backstage at the Green Hotel, Kinross

    No1Sun, The Duchess, Kirkcaldy

    December 19

    Cousin Ken’s Nephews, The Duchess, Kirkcaldy

    December 20

    The McDougalls’ Winter Wonderland, Rothes Halls

    Cousin Ken’s Nephews, The Duchess, Kirkcaldy

    December 27

    State Of Emergency, The Duchess, Kirkcaldy

    December 31

    Little Big Sound, The Duchess, Kirkclady

    January 4

    RSNO Vienesse Gala Concert, Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline

    January 16

    Celtic Legends, John Hartson & Chris Sutton, Adam Smith Theatre, Kirkcaldy

    January 26 Stephen K Amos, Markinch Town Hall

    February 7

    Vincent Simone - Tango Passions, Adam Smith Theatre

    February 14

    Craig Hill, Adam Smith Theatre

    February 27

    When Billy Met Alasdair, Adam Smith Theatre, Kirkcaldy

    February 21

    Celine: My Heart Will Go On, Lochgelly Centre

    March 13

    Mark Nelson, Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy

