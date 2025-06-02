What’s On: Your guide to gigs, theatre and more at venues across Fife

The Fife Free Press supports our live venues by featuring listings of gigs and shows coming up over the next few weeks. There is no charge - simply send your info to [email protected] no later than Friday for inclusion in the following edition. Listings will also appear online at fifetoday.co.uk and our Facebook page.

June 6

Paul Young, Adam Smith Theatre, Kirkcaldy

Ghost Train, Cheap Escape & The Last Playground, Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy

Graham Scott, lead singer with The Ghost Train who return to the Kings Theatre (Pic: Cath Ruane)

Metropolitan Opera 2025: Il Barbiere di Siviglia (12A), Byre Theatre, St Andrews

John Anaya, Harbour Bar, Kirkcaldy

June 7

In Conversation: Brian Cox, Adam Smith Theatre, Kirkcaldy

Make it to Munich screens at the Adam Smith Theatre

10CCLO: Tribute to 10CC and ELO, Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline

Kdz Rock Festival, Windsor Hotel, Kirkcaldy

The Rocky Roads, Harbour Bar, Kirkcaldy

Vladimir Mc Tavish, Chris Dinwoodie, Susan Morrison, Chris Rutter and Craig WIlson

Vladimir McTavish headlines Bearfoot Comedy's June gig at the Kings Theatre

Bearfoot Comedy Club, Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy

June 8

Wings Of Wonder, DN Dance, Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline

June 11

Cinema: The Friend (15) Adam Smith Theatre, Kirkcaldy (11:00am)

Cinema: Make It To Munich, Adam Smith Theatre, Kirkcaldy (2:00pm)

June 12

Makings Of A Murderer 2, Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline

June 13

Shona White: Full Circle, Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy

Anton O’Donnell, Harbour Bar, Kirkcaldy

The Joshua Hotel, PJ Molloys, Dunfermline

The Sorries, Leslie Town Hall, Leslie

June 14

Lost In Music - One Night at The Disco, Rothes Halls, Glenrothes

Cinema: The Surfer (15) Adam Smith Theatre, Kirkcaldy

Afternoon Disco, Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy

Dance Point Academy: Hollywood Heights, Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline

Daniel McGeever, Harbour Bar, Kirkcaldy

Leslie Amateur Dramatics Club - Laughter with Leslie, Leslie Town Hall, Leslie

McFleetwood, PJ Molloys, Dunfermline

June 15

Big Fish, DN Dance, Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline

June 17

Grado & Stephen Purdon: Shellsuits & Spandex, St Andrews Town Hall, St Andrews

Balwearie High School presents Chicago (Teen edition), Adam Smith Theatre, Kirkcaldy

June 18

Rhod Gilbert & The Giant Grapefruit, Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline

Balwearie High School presents Chicago (Teen edition), Adam Smith Theatre, Kirkcaldy

Cinema: National Theatre - A Streetcar Named Desire, Crail Community Hall, Crail

June 19

Theatre: Wish You Were Here, Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy

Limelight Carnegie Youth Theatre - Legally Blonde, Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline

Balwearie High School presents Chicago (Teen edition), Adam Smith Theatre, Kirkcaldy

Rachel Sermanni, Kirkcaldy Acoustic Music Club at Polish Club

June 20

Silverburn Festival, Silverburn Park, Leven

Byre Opera 2025: Le vin herbe, Byre Theatre, St Andrews

Counterfeit 60s, Byre Theatre, St Andrews

Two Four-Eyed Guys, Harbour Bar, Kirkcaldy

Limelight Carnegie Youth Theatre - Legally Blonde, Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline

June 21

Roots feat James Low, Harbour Bar, Kirkcaldy

No1Sun, Woodside Inn, Glenrothes

Silverburn Festival, Silverburn Park, Leven

Byre Opera 2025: Le vin herbe, Byre Theatre, St Andrews

Limelight Carnegie Youth Theatre - Legally Blonde, Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline

June 22

Byre Opera 2025: Le vin herbe, Byre Theatre, St Andrews

June 25

Fife Cabaret Festival: Kidz Cabaret,Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy

June 26

Sweet Caroline: Neil Diamond Tribute, Rothes Halls, Glenrothes

Fife Cabaret Festival: Fresh Faces, Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy

Anastasia: The Musical, Lochgelly & District Amateur Musical Association, Lochgelly Theatre

Carrie The Musical, Adam Smith Theatre, Kirkcaldy

June 27

Queen Of The Night - A Tribute To Whitney Houston, Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline

Fife Cabaret Festival: Cupcake Cabaret, Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy

Fife Punkfest, Windsor Hotel, Kirkcaldy

Kel & Ka Hulas, Harbour Bar, Kirkcaldy

Carrie The Musical, Adam Smith Theatre, Kirkcaldy

June 28

Fife Cabaret Festival: Saturday Spectacular, Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy

Fife Punkfest, Windsor Hotel, Kirkcaldy

Craig Revel-Horwood: Songs Boys Don’t Sing, Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline

MacFloyd: Wish You Were Here 50th Anniversary,Byre Theatre, St Andrews

Carrie The Musical, Adam Smith Theatre, Kirkcaldy

Cascade Hometown Gig, Golf Inn, Ladybank

Grado & Stephen Purdon: Shellsuits & Spandex, Letham Village Hall, Letham

June 29

National Theatre Live: A Streetcar Named Desire (15), Byre Theatre, St Andrews

Fife Cabaret Festival: Acoustic Night, Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy

Euan Stevenson Trio, Anstruther Town Hall, Anstruther

July 2

Cinema: National Theatre - A Streetcar Named Desire, Crail Community Hall, Crail

July 3

Papers Arrows, Kirkcaldy Acoustic Music Club at Polish Club

July 4

The Vintage Explosion, Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline

Cinema: The Last Musician Of Auschwitz (15), Byre Theatre, St Andrews

Music: Vintage Or Die, Deadfire, The Love World Order, Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy

Pojo, Harbour Bar, Kirkcaldy

July 5

Flowers & Friendship Bracelets,Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline

Eltonesque: Elton John Tribute,Byre Theatre, St Andrews

Darren McElvar, Harbour Bar, Kirkcaldy

No1Sun, The Duchess, Kirkcaldy

Bearfoot Comedy Club, Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy

July 11

Paula O’Brien: Psycho Medium - Nothing Medium About Me, Rothes Halls, Glenrothes

The Steamie, Lochgelly Theatre

Music: Arienas, Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy

Anton & Giovannio: Together Again, Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline

Gavin: The World Does Not Revolve Around You, Byre Theatre, St Andrews

Darren Forbes, Harbour Bar, Kirkcaldy

July 12

The Rat Pack Returns, Adam Smith Theatre, Kirkcaldy

The Land That Never Was, Byre Theatre, St Andrews

July 17

Lulu,Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline

The Niche Family & Adam Thom, Kirkcaldy Acoustic Music Club at Polish Club

July 19

Music: JJ Gilmour, Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy

July 20

Milkshake LIve: On Holiday, Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline

July 24

Kris Dreaver & Chris Stout, Kirkcaldy Acoustic Music Club at Polish Club

July 25

Comedy Sneak Peaks: Connor Burns & Kai Humphries, Byre Theatre, St Andrews

July 26

Comedy Sneak Peaks: Kai Humphries & Craig Hill, Byre Theatre, St Andrews

July 27

Comedy Sneak Peaks: Connor Burns & Craig Hill Byre Theatre, St Andrews

July 29-31

Ladyboys of Bangkok, Adam Smith Theatre, Kirkcaldy

July 31

Artie’s Singing Kettle, Byre Theatre, St Andrews

Summertime special, Kirkcaldy Acoustic Music Club at Polish Club

August 1

Ultimate Irish Hooley, Rothes Halls, Glenrothes

Gimme Abba, Byre Theatre, St Andrews

August 2

My Name Is Doddie Foundation: Celtic Cabaret, Byre Theatre, St Andrews

Bearfoot Comedy Club, Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy

August 10

Dinosaur Adventure Live - The Big Jurassic Storm, Rothes Halls, Glenrothes

The McDougalls: Pirate Adventure, Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline

August 14

Eabhal, Kirkcaldy Acoustic Music Club at Polish Club

August 16

Celine: My Heart Will Go On, Rothes Halls, Glenrothes

Lang Toun Jazz: Andrea Carlson & The Love Police, Adam Smith Theatre, Kirkcaldy

Cirque: The Greatest Show,Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline

August 22

T-Rextasy: The Greatest Hits Tour, Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline

August 28

Al Hughes, Kirkcaldy Acoustic Music Club at Polish Club

August 29

Queen-esque, The Duchess of Kirkcaldy

September 3-4

Pirates Love Underpants, Adam Smith Theatre, Kirkcaldy

September 4

Tim Peake Astronauts: The Quest To Explore Space, Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline

September 5: In Conversation: Jim Leishman, Barbara Dickson, Gordon Brown, Adam Smith Theatre, Kirkcaldy

Singin’I’m No A Billy, She’s No A Tim, Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline

September 6

Jive Talkin’ Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline

Bearfoot Comedy Club, Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy

September 8-13

Rocky Horror Picture Show, Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline

September 11

Scott Cook, Pamela Mae, Kirkcaldy Acoustic Music Club at Polish Club

September 13

The Ultimate Bubble Show, Byre Theatre St Andrews

September 18

Radio Gaga,Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline

September 19

Music: Onoir in concert, Adam Smith Theatre, Kirkcaldy

September 20

Milton Jones, Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline

Fred MacAulay, Byre Theatre, St Andrews

September 21

Dylan Moran,Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline

September 24

Chris McAusland - Yonks! Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline

September 25

The Sensational 60s Experience, Rothes Halls, Glenrothes

Kinky Boots: the Musical, Lochgelly Theatre

September 26

Buddy Holly & The Crickets, Byre Theatre, St Andrews

September 27

Ben Portsmouth: This Is Elvis,Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline

October 3

Angela Barnes: Angst, Byre Theatre, St Andrews

October 4

Bearfoot Comedy Club, Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy

October 10

Fairport Convention, Byre Theatre, St Andrews