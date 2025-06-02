What’s On: Your guide to gigs, theatre and more at venues across Fife
June 6
Paul Young, Adam Smith Theatre, Kirkcaldy
Ghost Train, Cheap Escape & The Last Playground, Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy
Metropolitan Opera 2025: Il Barbiere di Siviglia (12A), Byre Theatre, St Andrews
John Anaya, Harbour Bar, Kirkcaldy
June 7
In Conversation: Brian Cox, Adam Smith Theatre, Kirkcaldy
10CCLO: Tribute to 10CC and ELO, Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline
Kdz Rock Festival, Windsor Hotel, Kirkcaldy
The Rocky Roads, Harbour Bar, Kirkcaldy
Vladimir Mc Tavish, Chris Dinwoodie, Susan Morrison, Chris Rutter and Craig WIlson
Bearfoot Comedy Club, Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy
June 8
Wings Of Wonder, DN Dance, Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline
June 11
Cinema: The Friend (15) Adam Smith Theatre, Kirkcaldy (11:00am)
Cinema: Make It To Munich, Adam Smith Theatre, Kirkcaldy (2:00pm)
June 12
Makings Of A Murderer 2, Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline
June 13
Shona White: Full Circle, Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy
Anton O’Donnell, Harbour Bar, Kirkcaldy
The Joshua Hotel, PJ Molloys, Dunfermline
The Sorries, Leslie Town Hall, Leslie
June 14
Lost In Music - One Night at The Disco, Rothes Halls, Glenrothes
Cinema: The Surfer (15) Adam Smith Theatre, Kirkcaldy
Afternoon Disco, Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy
Dance Point Academy: Hollywood Heights, Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline
Daniel McGeever, Harbour Bar, Kirkcaldy
Leslie Amateur Dramatics Club - Laughter with Leslie, Leslie Town Hall, Leslie
McFleetwood, PJ Molloys, Dunfermline
June 15
Big Fish, DN Dance, Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline
June 17
Grado & Stephen Purdon: Shellsuits & Spandex, St Andrews Town Hall, St Andrews
Balwearie High School presents Chicago (Teen edition), Adam Smith Theatre, Kirkcaldy
June 18
Rhod Gilbert & The Giant Grapefruit, Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline
Balwearie High School presents Chicago (Teen edition), Adam Smith Theatre, Kirkcaldy
Cinema: National Theatre - A Streetcar Named Desire, Crail Community Hall, Crail
June 19
Theatre: Wish You Were Here, Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy
Limelight Carnegie Youth Theatre - Legally Blonde, Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline
Balwearie High School presents Chicago (Teen edition), Adam Smith Theatre, Kirkcaldy
Rachel Sermanni, Kirkcaldy Acoustic Music Club at Polish Club
June 20
Silverburn Festival, Silverburn Park, Leven
Byre Opera 2025: Le vin herbe, Byre Theatre, St Andrews
Counterfeit 60s, Byre Theatre, St Andrews
Two Four-Eyed Guys, Harbour Bar, Kirkcaldy
Limelight Carnegie Youth Theatre - Legally Blonde, Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline
June 21
Roots feat James Low, Harbour Bar, Kirkcaldy
No1Sun, Woodside Inn, Glenrothes
Silverburn Festival, Silverburn Park, Leven
Byre Opera 2025: Le vin herbe, Byre Theatre, St Andrews
Limelight Carnegie Youth Theatre - Legally Blonde, Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline
June 22
Byre Opera 2025: Le vin herbe, Byre Theatre, St Andrews
June 25
Fife Cabaret Festival: Kidz Cabaret,Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy
June 26
Sweet Caroline: Neil Diamond Tribute, Rothes Halls, Glenrothes
Fife Cabaret Festival: Fresh Faces, Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy
Anastasia: The Musical, Lochgelly & District Amateur Musical Association, Lochgelly Theatre
Carrie The Musical, Adam Smith Theatre, Kirkcaldy
June 27
Queen Of The Night - A Tribute To Whitney Houston, Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline
Fife Cabaret Festival: Cupcake Cabaret, Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy
Fife Punkfest, Windsor Hotel, Kirkcaldy
Kel & Ka Hulas, Harbour Bar, Kirkcaldy
Carrie The Musical, Adam Smith Theatre, Kirkcaldy
June 28
Fife Cabaret Festival: Saturday Spectacular, Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy
Fife Punkfest, Windsor Hotel, Kirkcaldy
Craig Revel-Horwood: Songs Boys Don’t Sing, Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline
MacFloyd: Wish You Were Here 50th Anniversary,Byre Theatre, St Andrews
Carrie The Musical, Adam Smith Theatre, Kirkcaldy
Cascade Hometown Gig, Golf Inn, Ladybank
Grado & Stephen Purdon: Shellsuits & Spandex, Letham Village Hall, Letham
June 29
National Theatre Live: A Streetcar Named Desire (15), Byre Theatre, St Andrews
Fife Cabaret Festival: Acoustic Night, Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy
Euan Stevenson Trio, Anstruther Town Hall, Anstruther
July 2
Cinema: National Theatre - A Streetcar Named Desire, Crail Community Hall, Crail
July 3
Papers Arrows, Kirkcaldy Acoustic Music Club at Polish Club
July 4
The Vintage Explosion, Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline
Cinema: The Last Musician Of Auschwitz (15), Byre Theatre, St Andrews
Music: Vintage Or Die, Deadfire, The Love World Order, Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy
Pojo, Harbour Bar, Kirkcaldy
July 5
Flowers & Friendship Bracelets,Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline
Eltonesque: Elton John Tribute,Byre Theatre, St Andrews
Darren McElvar, Harbour Bar, Kirkcaldy
No1Sun, The Duchess, Kirkcaldy
Bearfoot Comedy Club, Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy
July 11
Paula O’Brien: Psycho Medium - Nothing Medium About Me, Rothes Halls, Glenrothes
The Steamie, Lochgelly Theatre
Music: Arienas, Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy
Anton & Giovannio: Together Again, Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline
Gavin: The World Does Not Revolve Around You, Byre Theatre, St Andrews
Darren Forbes, Harbour Bar, Kirkcaldy
July 12
The Rat Pack Returns, Adam Smith Theatre, Kirkcaldy
The Land That Never Was, Byre Theatre, St Andrews
July 17
Lulu,Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline
The Niche Family & Adam Thom, Kirkcaldy Acoustic Music Club at Polish Club
July 19
Music: JJ Gilmour, Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy
July 20
Milkshake LIve: On Holiday, Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline
July 24
Kris Dreaver & Chris Stout, Kirkcaldy Acoustic Music Club at Polish Club
July 25
Comedy Sneak Peaks: Connor Burns & Kai Humphries, Byre Theatre, St Andrews
July 26
Comedy Sneak Peaks: Kai Humphries & Craig Hill, Byre Theatre, St Andrews
July 27
Comedy Sneak Peaks: Connor Burns & Craig Hill Byre Theatre, St Andrews
July 29-31
Ladyboys of Bangkok, Adam Smith Theatre, Kirkcaldy
July 31
Artie’s Singing Kettle, Byre Theatre, St Andrews
Summertime special, Kirkcaldy Acoustic Music Club at Polish Club
August 1
Ultimate Irish Hooley, Rothes Halls, Glenrothes
Gimme Abba, Byre Theatre, St Andrews
August 2
My Name Is Doddie Foundation: Celtic Cabaret, Byre Theatre, St Andrews
Bearfoot Comedy Club, Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy
August 10
Dinosaur Adventure Live - The Big Jurassic Storm, Rothes Halls, Glenrothes
The McDougalls: Pirate Adventure, Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline
August 14
Eabhal, Kirkcaldy Acoustic Music Club at Polish Club
August 16
Celine: My Heart Will Go On, Rothes Halls, Glenrothes
Lang Toun Jazz: Andrea Carlson & The Love Police, Adam Smith Theatre, Kirkcaldy
Cirque: The Greatest Show,Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline
August 22
T-Rextasy: The Greatest Hits Tour, Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline
August 28
Al Hughes, Kirkcaldy Acoustic Music Club at Polish Club
August 29
Queen-esque, The Duchess of Kirkcaldy
September 3-4
Pirates Love Underpants, Adam Smith Theatre, Kirkcaldy
September 4
Tim Peake Astronauts: The Quest To Explore Space, Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline
September 5: In Conversation: Jim Leishman, Barbara Dickson, Gordon Brown, Adam Smith Theatre, Kirkcaldy
Singin’I’m No A Billy, She’s No A Tim, Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline
September 6
Jive Talkin’ Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline
Bearfoot Comedy Club, Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy
September 8-13
Rocky Horror Picture Show, Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline
September 11
Scott Cook, Pamela Mae, Kirkcaldy Acoustic Music Club at Polish Club
September 13
The Ultimate Bubble Show, Byre Theatre St Andrews
September 18
Radio Gaga,Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline
September 19
Music: Onoir in concert, Adam Smith Theatre, Kirkcaldy
September 20
Milton Jones, Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline
Fred MacAulay, Byre Theatre, St Andrews
September 21
Dylan Moran,Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline
September 24
Chris McAusland - Yonks! Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline
September 25
The Sensational 60s Experience, Rothes Halls, Glenrothes
Kinky Boots: the Musical, Lochgelly Theatre
September 26
Buddy Holly & The Crickets, Byre Theatre, St Andrews
September 27
Ben Portsmouth: This Is Elvis,Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline
October 3
Angela Barnes: Angst, Byre Theatre, St Andrews
October 4
Bearfoot Comedy Club, Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy
October 10
Fairport Convention, Byre Theatre, St Andrews
