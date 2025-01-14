Why ex-Beatle Ringo Starr has gone country for his new album
After a jaunty beginning we get Time On My Hands, which is a rare gem with Paul Franklin on pedal steel adding more poignancy to this new composition which sounds like you have known it for a long time. Some of the others are so simple, repetitive but so Ringo. Breathless is like this as is Never Let Me Go with the title sung over twenty times.
Richie always kept it simple even in his young Beatle days. Act Naturally was an early cover and a popular favourite as was Yellow Submarine and let’s face it With A Little Help From My Friends. Molly Tuttle shines on her duet with Ringo on I Live For Your Love and Can You Hear Me Call, equal and exquisite. She also features on the title track Look Up, an optimistic new beginning and one with a great video showing all creeds and races together in a field and much like the Coca Cola ad way back when they taught the world to sing.
Rosetta is a short pure Country song with so much in it. Ringo is the lead vocalist of course with harmonies from Billy Strings, plus Rebecca and Megan Lovell. Guitar work is from Billy plus Eagles pal Joe Walsh and the writer T Bone Burnett. Actually, Burnett is all over this album in production, performing or as co-writer/writer on nine of the 11 songs.
Billy Swan wrote You Want Some and Bruce Sugar wrote the closing song Thankful with Ringo as his sincere Peace & Love gets into song with a little help from Alison Krauss no less. Long may his message be heard and just this week (Tuesday & Wednesday), Ringo was back on stage with his guests celebrating this new release at the original home of the Grand ‘Ol Opry, the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville Tennessee.
