A copy of a biography of legendary Fife musician Stuart Adamson has been donated to his home town library after it was discovered none were available for people to borrow and read.

Dunfermline and Carnegie Library’s only copy was on show in a glass case, until its author, Allan Glen, stepped in. He has donated a signed copy for fans to find out more about the guitarist who was instrumental in the success of The Skids and Big Country.

Allan, who also hails from Dunfermline, has given the library a signed hardback copy of the book which is rarely available and can command a good price on Ebay.

The book came out a number of years ago and tells Stuart’s story as well as his influence on the music scene and his legacy. A much loved and respected figure in the music industry, Adamson went from living in Fife to being part of a band which wrote three top 40 albums in three years and then returned with Big Country who enjoyed huge chart success, selling 10 million records worldwide and touring with big names such as the Rolling Stones and Big Country.

Stuart Adamson's biography is now in his home town library (Pic: Submitted)

Adamson sadly died in December 2001, but the band continue to this day, and The Skids, under Richard Jobson, have enjoyed critical acclaim for their recent releases.

Allan said: “I only recently discovered via social media that the book was not available for loan in Carnegie Library. There is one copy on display behind glass , but this cannot be removed - the library confirmed it is ensure it remains in good condition and does not go missing.