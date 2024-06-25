Yamaha bring Genos2 Discovery Day to Kirkcaldy with Fife Electronic Organ Society

A day of music making is planned in Kirkcaldy on Wednesday as representatives from Yamaha bring their Genos2 to the town for a special event.

The first Yamaha Genos2 Discovery Day takes place at the town’s Salvation Army Community Church in Hayfield Road on Wednesday, June 26, hosted by Fife Electronic Organ Society (FEOS).

The event is one of a series that Yamaha Music Europe are hosting in collaboration with keyboard clubs and societies across the UK to celebrate the first six months since the launch of the world’s finest arranger keyboard, the Genos2.

Yamaha’s own Paul Thirkettle and Richard Bower will be the hosts for the day and with years of experience in the keyboard world they are renowned for making their shows fun and entertaining.

The first Discovery workshop starts at 2pm, before a second at 3.30pm and an evening show at 7pm. The ‘backstage workshops’ will see Paul and Richard take those in attendance on a journey of discovery to learn more about Genos2 and how to get the most from the instrument.

A FEOS spokesperson said: “Whilst the sessions will use Genos2 specifically, everyone is welcome to come along as there will be something of interest for everyone. Whether you are already a Genos2 owner, you are interested in trading up, or you just love music in general, you’ll have a really enjoyable afternoon in the company of Paul, Richard and the Genos2.”

The Discovery Day will conclude with an evening show featuring the Genos2 ‘in concert’ with Paul and Richard playing a huge variety of musical styles. They’ll play a wide range of music from classics to pop hits.

The event is being held in collaboration with the Salvation Army and the FEOS designated charity for the day, Alzheumer Scotland – Action on Dementia.

FEOS plan to have food and drinks available throughout the afternoon and evening, along with a “soup & snacks” meal before the evening show.

Regular concert-goers will already know that FEOS members bring along provisions for the Salvation Army Food Bank. This is a very important aspect of FEOS collaboration with the Salvation Army in Kirkcaldy. Your donations on the day will be hugely appreciated.

Admission is £10 for the day, which includes teas and coffees. Your donations to cover the cost of food are welcome.

