The poster promoting the unique show in Kirkcaldy (Pic: Facebook)

The Over the Bridge Events promotion will see seven bands from around Scotland come together to play at a special concert at the Windsor Hotel, Kirkcaldy on Sunday, August 6. Representing Kirkcaldy on the bill are Permacrisis, Dyme, The Eternal Crusade and Rowan Wallace. The Comedown, Scarlett Rose and Hollie Peel are from the Glasgow area.

Vonnie Carstairs from Over the Bridge Events said the event was first intended to take place before lockdown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She explained: “We were going to be doing a teen fest, but with Covid hitting that got put to ground. We actually had a band playing for us that had a 14 year old singer, and he didn't get in a lot of venues – that's an issue for a lot of bands that have under-agers in them – so I thought we would open up the stage for all the bands that are under 18.”

The event stipulates that there can be no over that age in their line-up, and it has found its home at the Windsor. Vonnie is keen to ensure it is an opportunity for young and up-and-coming bands to cut their teeth, with further gigs are planned for October.

Most Popular

She explained: “Hopefully there will be a few promoters from other venues who pick this up because they should be able to play. To us they’re the next generation”.