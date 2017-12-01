When are the St Andrews Christmas lights switched on?

There will ceilidhs, fireworks, switch-ons and much more this weekend in St Andrews, as the town prepares for Christmas and celebrates the saint it is named after.

The festivities begin tonight (Friday) with the switching on of the festive lights.

The event will take place between 6.15-7pm outside Holy Trinity Church, with the City of St Andrews Pipe Band and St Leonards’ school choir providing the festive theme.

The fun will continue on Saturday with the town’s St Andrew’s Day celebrations.

From 10am onwards there will be events throughout the town to mark the occasion.

A Christmas market will be selling a range of festive food and treats, while the town ahll will host workshops, giving people the chance to learn circus skills or create their own lanterns.

There will also be a St Andrew’s Day Festival held on the lawn of Madras College, with music, food and drink, craft stalls and much more.

One of the highlights of the weekend will be the return of the huge outdoor ceilidh, hosted by comedian Susan Morrison, on South Street, between 6-7pm.

This will be followed by the a lantern procession through the town, led by the pipe band, starting at 7pm.

To celebrate Saint Andrew, there will be a theatrical reenactment of his life, as well as a fire show.

Then, to conclude the day’s festivities, there will be the fireworks show at the harbour, with the display lighting up St Andrews.