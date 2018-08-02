As big as it gets (so far) as Shambolics unveil major gig

For up and coming Fife favourites The Shambolics, this week’s announcement is a milestone in the band’s short, but fruitful life, as they plan for one of the most eagerly awaited gigs in the Kingdom for many a year.

The band’s ambitions have always been high but the announcement of their biggest headline gig to date, set for December shows the Lang Toun foursome have not only got their eyes on bigger things,but are bold and confident enough to make this major show a success.

Shambolics posters for the Lourenzo's gig in Dunfermline have been going up all over Fife this week.

The announcement on social media this week that the band will perform a one-off special show at Lourenzo’s in Dunfermline on December 1, has already caused a huge stir amongst fans and has also created waves among the live music fraternity in Fife .

Bolder still is the confidence that the lads will sell out the 700 capacity venue withing weeks, in part due to the near fanatical support the Shambolics now receive from their fan base.

“This is going to be the biggest thing to hit the Fife music scene in years,” Darren Forbes told the Fife Free Press.

“I can’t remember the last time an unsigned band from Fife sold out a gig of such size but that’s what we’re gonna do.

“Maybe Sergeant or The Draymin but not for years and it’ll be a big statement for us as we need to move up to the next level.”

With sell out gigs in Hamburg and in Glasgow’s legendary King Tuts already under their belts the group have gone back to basics ahead of Friday’s ticket sale launch to flood Fife with posters promoting December’s landmark show.

“We’ve gone back to what we did at the very start by getting out and about to get us known,” explains Darren.

We want to do this all off our own backs and while it’s been a long time in the planning stage the news is out and the anticipation and excitement even before the tickets go on sale has been incredible.

“I’m 100 per cent sure this is gonna be huge.”

The band have even held off announcing who will support them on the night as they want the kudos of selling out the show completely on their own terms.

And with a recording session in Liverpool planned in the coming weeks as well as a number of other projects that the lads are keeping tight lipped about for now, it seems determination, as well as talent are certainly on their side.

Tickets are on sale online now via Ticketmaster www.ticketweb.uk/event/shambolics-lourenzos-tickets