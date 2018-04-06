Award-winning folk musician Tom McConville to play in Crail

Award-winning fiddle player and singer Tom McConville will be performing for Crail Folk Club at Crail Town Hall on Thursday, April 12.

Tom will be joined by guitarist Andy Watt for what promises to be an evening of first-class entertainment.

Tom is internationally renowned for his fiery, heart-stopping performances.

Winner of the BBC Folk Musician of the Year in 2009, he is one of the most original fiddle player in the UK.

Blending traditional music from his home town of Newcastle with Irish, American and Scottish influences, he creates a sound that has jazz, folk, bluegrass and classical influence.

His live performances are a roller coaster of musical delights – fast rhythmic dance tunes through beautiful slow airs and of course great singing – all presented with his inimitable sense of humour and style.

He has recorded with, and appeared alongside, Stephane Grappelli, Barbara Dickson, Lindisfarne, Richard Thompson, and many others, on well over a 100 albums, and he continues to be in huge demand.

Popular folk singer- songwriters Seth Lakeman and ‘Barnsley Nightingale’ Kate Rusby count him as a huge influence. Indeed, it was Seth who presented Tom with his Musician of the Year award.

Having played all the major UK festivals and concert halls, Tom has no intention of slowing down, and is always keen to put his music in front of anyone, anytime.

Audiences are always happy to listen and come away with the tunes in their heads, singing the choruses, and with memories of an unforgettable show.

Currently touring with Tom is young guitarist and mandolinist Andy Watt. Originally from Perthshire, he is now based in Newcastle, and is a graduate of the Newcastle University’s Folk and Traditional Music degree course.

For more information about Crail Folk Club and upcoming events, see the website www.crailfolkclub.org.uk.