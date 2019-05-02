Award-winning Scots singer Iona Fyfe to perform at Crail Folk Club

Aberdeenshire folk singer, Iona Fyfe, has become one of Scotland’s finest young ballad singers, rooted deeply in the singing traditions of the North East of Scotland.

So Crail Folk Club is expecting a big turn-out when the Iona Fyfe Trio play Crail Town Hall on Thursday, May 9.

Winner of Scots Singer of the Year at the MG ALBA Scots Trad Music Awards 2018, Iona has been described as “one of the best Scotland has to offer”.

With a number of high profile appearances under her belt, Iona, a mere 21 years of age, has toured throughout the UK, Poland, France, Germany, Austria, Italy, Switzerland, Czech Republic, Canada and Australia.

She has performed with the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra as part of the World Premiere of Disney Pixar’s Brave in Concert at Glasgow Royal Concert Hall.

Earlier this year, Iona released, Dark Turn of Mind, her first EP entirely in English and featuring six ballads and songs found in both Appalachia and Aberdeenshire. It’s traditional Scottish folk, painstakingly researched and beautifully delivered.

Iona, accompanied by Charlie Gray and Aidan Moodie, will play Crail Town Hall on Thursday, May 9, at 8pm. Tickets available at the door or online at Crail Fiolk Club