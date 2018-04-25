Balcormo Races returns this weekend

This weekend will see the return of the most northerly point-to-point meeting in the UK.

Balcormo Races, which is held at Balcormo Stud Farm around three miles north of Leven, will feature six steeplechase races and three pony races.

The pony races will begin at 1pm, with the first steeplechase starting at 2pm.

Races will then be run at half hour intervals, culminating with the last race at 4.30pm.

As well as the racing, there will be plenty of food and drink, entertainment for kids and a small country fair.

It costs £10 at the gate, with free entry for children. More information can be found at www.balcormoraces.org.