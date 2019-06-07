Bay City Roller’ star Les McKeown returns to Fife for live show

Since we’re on a bit of a ’70s theme this week, it’d be remiss to overlook the return of Les McKeown.

The frontman of the Bay City Rollers brings his tartan-troosered troubadors back to the Alhambra for another delve into a songbook which continues to chime with audiences of a certain vintage.

They’re at the Alhambra Theatre in Dunfermline on Saturday, September 7.

The fact McKeown is still hitting theatres as big as the Alhambra underlines just how big the Rollers were – and how their music as endured.

Rollermania is part of the story of the 1970s – a time when young women screamed themselves hoarse and fainted in huge numbers at their gigs.

It genuinely was a soundtrack for a generation of teenagers, all decked in tartan.

Between 1974-75 they stormed the UK charts with hits such as Remember and Shang-A-Lang before going global on a truly staggering scale.

By 1976 they were topping the charts in America – something few UK bands did then, or even now – but as punk took over their popularity waned, the band fragmented, and so began their descent into what seemed to be neverending legal claims and counter claims.

And yet, the music still pulls in the fans.

McKeown is a regular visitor to these parts – last time I saw him at the Carnegie Hall he even chucked in a cover of Kenny’s The Bump which had the stalls up and jigging around!

So expect a rewind to the ’70s when they hit the stage of the Alhambra.