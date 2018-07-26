Beer Festival heading for Kirkcaldy next month

Kirkcaldy is preparing to roll out the barrels for the Bavarian Beer Festival at the end of August.

Following on from the proven successes of the Festival of Township and Twinning in 2014 and 2016 the Kirkcaldy Ingolstadt Association will again host the ever popular biennial traditional Bavarian Beer and Music Community Festival.

All the fun will be based in a huge marquee in the Town Square from Thursday, August 30 to Sunday, September 2.

The event will take the same format as previous years, with the significance for 2018 being that it will mark the closing celebrations of 55 years of the ever-strengthening links between Kirkcaldy and Ingolstadt.

Thousands of hectolitres of Herrnbrau beer, both traditional “helles” and wheat – ”weizen” – beer will be imported from the Ingolstadt brewery for the occasion, while Hampara, a 17-strong Ingolstadt oompah band, will provide much of the feel-good musical entertainment.

The festival marquee will be decorated in a traditional Bavarian style, with beer benches and tables, and a taste of German food including bratwurst and sauerkraut.

The festival aims to expand the long-lasting friendship between the people of Ingolstadt and Kirkcaldy through cultural interaction.

Robert Main, chairman of the Kirkcaldy Ingolstadt Association, said: “We are actively encouraging community organisations, volunteers, public services, businesses, individuals and families in Kirkcaldy to take the opportunity to participate fully together and be involved in implementing this extended socially inclusive community programme.

“Hopefully further community interest will develop that could extend into new twinning partnerships beyond the already well-established thriving links between the two towns.

“The distance of some 1356km between the towns of Kirkcaldy and Ingolstadt have proved no barrier to the success of the twinning link.”