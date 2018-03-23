Best of Fife crafters at Falkland event

Artist and crafters are looking forward to showcasing their talents at the Falkland Craft Market on Saturday, March 31, from 10am to 4pm, at the Falkland Community Hall.

The market, set up by local crafters, aims to bring the best of Fife talent under one roof.

“Our first event had a real buzz to it”, said organiser Craig Gilbert. “It was lovely to see people enjoying Falkland, not just our market, but the village in general, from the palace to the shops, to the wonderful woodland estate.”

Entry to the market is free, and you’ll find books, jewellery, knitted goods, framed art, crafted gifts, soaps, candles and much more.