It is time for one more trip to Shipton Abbott.

Kris Marshall and co have another case to solve.

But will they be back for another season?

Beyond Paradise will invite viewers back to Shipton Abbott for one last episode in series 3. The show is set to conclude its latest season in a matter of hours.

Fans might be starting to wonder if the cozy crime drama will be back in the future. Fortunately an update has emerged on its future.

But will Beyond Paradise be back for more episodes? Here’s all you need to know:

How many episodes are left in Beyond Paradise series 3?

The BBC show returned at the end of March, just before its parent show Death in Paradise finished its latest season. Tonight’s instalment is episode six and you might be wondering just how many are left.

Beyond Paradise’s latest series will have six episodes in total, it has been confirmed. It makes tonight (May 2) the season finale.

What to expect from Beyond Paradise tonight?

The preview for today’s episode, via Radio Times, reads: “When nurse Lucy vanishes on her way to work, suspicion falls on Josh Woods - Kelby's rival. However, after Josh receives a chilling voicemail, the team starts to suspect that something far more sinister is at play.

“In the recording, Lucy can be heard shouting 'devil'' followed by a beastly growl. Could the legend of the Devil's Hump hold a vital clue to solving her disappearance?

“As the case intensifies, Humphrey finds himself torn between the personal and professional. With Rosie's birthday fast approaching, he and Martha are determined to throw her the perfect party. Kris Marshall and Sally Bretton star.”

Will there be a fourth series of Beyond Paradise?

With the latest season coming to a close, audiences might be wondering if another trip to Shipton Abbott is on the cards. TV Zone UK reports that a fourth season has been commissioned, which should come as no surprise as the premiere had over 5 million viewers.

