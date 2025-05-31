Don’t get caught out by the TV schedule for the BGT final 🏆

Britain’s Got Talent’s series 18 final is set for tonight (May 31).

A brand new winner will be crowned by the ITV show.

But what time will it be on TV and how can you watch?

After months of auditions and live shows, Britain’s Got Talent will soon crown its latest winner. The long-running reality competition is in its 18th series on ITV/ STV - if you can believe it.

The line-up for the final has been set after the five semi-finals kept viewers on the edge of their seats. A favourite has been named, but will they manage to go all the way?

Britain’s Got Talent fans are in for a feature length episode for the grand finale. But how can you actually watch it?

What time is BGT’s final on TV?

Ant and Dec host BGT once again in 2025 | Thames/ ITV

In a twist on all previous years, Britain’s Got Talent has been broadcast weekly throughout the entirety of series 18. It includes the live semi-finals, which in the past had been spread out over consecutive nights.

However despite this change, BGT has been fairly consistent when it comes to start time. The trend is set to continue for the final with ITV/ STV confirming it will once again start at 7pm tonight (May 31).

Due to it being the 2025 final, the show is set to have an extra long bumper run time today. It is due to finish at 9.45pm - taking it to 2 hours 45 minutes, including adverts.

How to watch BGT’s final in 2025?

The reality show has called ITV (and STV in Scotland) home since it debuted all the way back in June 2007. Unlike Great British Bake Off or Big Brother, it has not moved channels and has remained part of the broadcaster’s annual schedule for nearly 20 years.

It will be live on ITV1/HD and STV from 7pm tonight, as previously mentioned. It will also be on ITVX and STV Player as it airs - as well as later on demand.

