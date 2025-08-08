Your first full day of performances awaits at Catton Hall - here’s who’s playing Bloodstock 2025 today!

Bloodstock Open Air kicks off its first full day of performances later today.

This evening sees Trivium perform as the first headliner this weekend, with a cornucopia of cacophony also on offer.

Here are your set times and stage splits for today, along with a look at the weather and pollen count at Catton Hall.

Good morning campers - it’s the first full day at Bloodstock Open Air, with your first headliner set to take to the stage just after 9pm, and a whole lot more taking place before Trivium hit the main stage (9:10pm).

Your entertainment today comes from not only Matt Heafy and crew, but there are performances from Lacuna Coil (5:15pm, Main Stage), Max Cavalera’s Nailbomb project (8pm, Sophie Lancaster Stage), Orange Goblin (4:05pm, Main Stage) and many more.

Which is why we’ve provided you with a complete list of today’s performances at the festival, so you don’t miss a single moment, or at least, can try and avoid the dreaded set clashes among some of your favourite metal artists.

We’ve also taken a look at the weather forecast at Catton Hall today; is it a day for a jacket, or will the sun come out, therefore the guns will also come out? We’ve also got you hay fever sufferers covered with a look at the pollen count in the area today.

If you’re about to head to the festival, though, and thinking of some last-minute packing or how to get there, check out our previous guide to everything you might need to know about Bloodstock 2025.

But without further ado, here’s your primer for the day ahead.

Who’s performing at Bloodstock 2025 today?

Trivium are set to headline the first full day at Bloodstock 2025 later today - who else is performing today? | Theo Wargo/Getty Images

All information correct as of the time of writing:

Ronnie James Dio Stage

10:45 - 11:25: Shrapnel

11:45 - 12:25: Famyne

12:45 - 13:25: Konvent

13:45 - 14:30: Flotsam and Jetsam

14:55 - 15:40: Paleface Swiss

16:05 - 16:50: Orange Goblin

17:15 - 18:15: Lacuna Coil

18:55 - 20:10: Emperor

21:10 - 22:40: Trivium

Sophie Lancaster Stage

10:30 - 11:00: Ofnus

11:20 - 11:50: Turin

12:10 - 12:40: Lock Horns

13:10 - 13:50: My Dilligence

14:20 - 15:00: Rough Justice

15:40 - 16:20: Shade Empire

17:00 - 17:40: Eihwar

18:25 - 19:10: High Parasite

20:00 - 21:00: Nailbomb

22:40 - 23:55: Kataklysm

00:00 - 02:00: The Blood Rave with DJs Little M and Lloyd

EMP

14:30 - 15:00: Insidious Void

15:40 - 16:10: Shrike

16:50 - 17:20: Helldown

18:20 - 19:00:Lust Ritual

20:15 - 20:55: Desolator

New Blood

10:30 - 11:00: The Machinist

11:15 - 11:45: LOWDOWN

12:00 - 12:30: tealdeer

12:45 - 13:15: Compounds

13:30 - 14:00: ThunarWülf

14:15 - 14:45: Baelfyr

15:00 - 15:30: OGUN

15:45 - 16:15: If It Bleeds

16:30 - 17:00: Rascal

17:15 - 17:45: VMBRA

18:00 - 18:30: LN

18:45 - 19:15: Backseat Juliet

19:30 - 20:00: Devilhusk

23:00 - 02:00: DJs Dawn Debenham and Darren "Deadsoul" Smith

VIP

20:00 - 20:40: L1nkn P4rk

What is the weather forecast for today at Bloodstock 2025?

It’s going to be a fantastic day for weather at Bloodstock today, with the Met Office forecasting mostly sunshine, with the odd sunny interval, but with temperatures set to reach a high of 23° and a low of 12°.

Three-hourly forecast for Bloodstock Friday

7:00: Sunny (14°)

10:00: Sunny intervals (18°)

13:00: Sunny (22°)

16:00: Sunny (24°)

19:00: Sunny (22°)

22:00: Clear night (17°)

What is the pollen count today at Bloodstock 2025?

Pretty good for those hay fever sufferers heading out to Catton Hall today; the Met Office have issued a low pollen count warning, but as ever, be prepared in the event nettle pollen decides to make its way to the festival too.

Are you heading to Bloodstock Open Air this year? Share your experiences from the festival, or previous festivals, by leaving a comment wherever you’ve read this story.