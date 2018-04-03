Blue Angels bring annual dance gala to Byre Theatre

The University of St Andrews Dance Club’s competitive team will be performing at the Byre Theatre in April.

The Blue Angels will be bringing their annual showcase to the theatre on April 5, starting at 7.30pm.

The Blue Angel Spring Gala 2018 will be showcasing a number of styles and routines, including award winning competition pieces.

Entitled ‘Dancers Among Us’, the gala aims to take dance out of the studio and portray it in a way that will resonate with anyone and everyone.

Founded in 2007, the Blue Angels perform and compete in competitions all around the UK.

They became world champions at the IDF World Championships held in Italy in 2015, achieving two first places.

Consisting of four teams and over 30 dancers, the Blue Angels specialise in a variety of styles including ballet, tap, jazz, contemporary and hip-hop.