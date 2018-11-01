Bonfire Night 2018: fireworks displays and events in Fife - Burntisland, Dunfermline, Glenrothes and more

With Guy Fawkes Night fast approaching, there’s a range of bonfire and firework events to attend in [Location] to mark Bonfire Night season in 2018.

From the large-scale fireworks displays to smaller community events, here’s a comprehensive guide to what’s on near you around Bonfire Night this year.

Remember to wrap up warm and stay safe amid the sparklers and rockets.

FRIDAY NOVEMBER 2

Glenrothes, Gilvenbank Park

Fireworks

6pm to 9pm

Organised by Glenrothes & Levenmouth District Scouts Council

This is a free event but donations for next year’s event are welcomed

Ceres, Bow Butts Green

Fireworks & Braziers

6pm to 8pm

The braziers will be lit at 6.30pm and the fireworks will start at 7pm

Organised by Ceres & District Community Council

This is a free event but the Community Council will be making a collection and any donations will be most welcome

Crossford, KGV Park Playing Field

Bonfire & Fireworks

7pm to 9pm

The bonfire will be lit at 7.15pm and the fireworks will start at 7.30pm

Organised by Crossford Children’s Gala

This is a free event but donations for next year’s event are welcomed

SATURDAY NOVEMBER 3

Elie, Ship Inn

Bonfire & Fireworks

5pm to 10pm

Organised by The Ship Inn Elie

There will be a BBQ and drinks in the beer garden before the bonfire is lit at 5.30pm, and the fireworks will start at 7pm

This is a free event

Dunfemline, Pittencrieff Park

Fireworks

6pm to 8pm

Organised by 21CC Group

Entertainment from Kingdom FM starts from 6pm, and the fireworks will start at 7pm.

This is an extremely busy event, and those attending are encouraged to walk or use public transport as much as possible.

The Kingsgate car park will be opening late until 8.30pm that night with an all-day charge of £3.80.

This is a free event

Limekilns, Scout Hall

Brucehaven Road

Fireworks

7pm to 8.30pm

Organised by 81st Fife Sea Scout Group Limekilns

The gates will open at 7pm and the fireworks start at 7.30pm.

It costs £3 per person or £10 for a family.

Gauldry, North of Main Rd

Bonfire & Fireworks

7pm to 9pm

Organised by Morison Duncan Hall Committee, Gauldry

Cost is £3 for adults, £2 for children and under 5s are free.

SUNDAY NOVEMBER 4

Buckhaven Shore

Bonfire & Fireworks

6:30pm to 8pm

Organised by Buckhaven & Denbeath Community Council

Limited parking so please walk or take public transport

This is a free event but collections will take place on the night

Cupar Golf Club

Fireworks

4.45pm to 9pm

Organised by Cupar Golf Club

Gates to the event will open at 4.45pm and the fireworks will start at 6pm.

Cost is £2 per person

MONDAY NOVEMBER 5

Burntisland Links

Bonfire & Fireworks

6pm to 8.30pm

Organised by Burntisland Events Group

There will be entertainment from 6pm, with the bonfire being lit at 7pm and the fireworks taking place at 7.15pm

This is a free event but relies on public donations - please donate to the collection buckets on the night if you can

Car parking in the town is limited, so members of the public are advised to use public transport.

Newton of Falkland Myre

Bonfire & Fireworks

7pm to 8pm

Organised by Newton of Falkland Hall Committee

The bonfire will be lit at 6.30pm and the fireworks take place at 7pm

This event relies on donations - please give on the night if you can

FRIDAY NOVEMBER 9

Cardenden, Wallsgreen Park

Bonfire & Firework

7pm to 9pm

Organised by Cardenden Bonfire and Firework Comittee

Admission by donation