Brandy brings burlesque back to Fife by popular demand

Kirkcaldy burlesque star Brandy Montmartre is heading back to the Kingdom after her last show proved to be a smash success.

The award winning performer put on the Twilight Tease Revue in January at the Adam Smith Theatre and it proved to be so popular that she has decided to put on another two nights of glitz and glamour in Fife.

The Twilight Tease Burlesque Revue will play in Dunfermline (Pic by Sarah Newman)

Brandy, real name Hannah Rose, said: “The show in Kirkcaldy was great.

“We sold out and there were quite a few people in the audience who said they wanted to come and see it again, so we’re coming back in July due to popular demand, which is brilliant!”

It will be a busy 24 hours for Brandy who is at the Carnegie Hall on July 6, followed by an appearance at Fife Pride in Kirkcaldy 24 hours later.

“There seems to be a demand for burlesque here and people are really getting behind it as there isn’t too much of it about in Fife at a professional level.

“It’s a completely different cast, with the exception of the host, Markee de Saw, and myself, so it’s a fresh line-up and new show

“But it’s still burlesque and in the same vein. There’s something for everybody in the show, it’s a celebration of your body, and all bodies as they are.

“There’ll be lots of glamour so it’s a nice escape from daily life!”

Brandy mixes performing with producing her own shows and says that her early ventures have been going well.

“We did a show in Edinburgh in February. It didn’t quite sell out but it did really well.

“I think it takes a bit more time to establish yourself with an audience in Edinburgh. They’re a bit spoilt for choice over there!

“Along with that I’m still concentrating on performing as well, so we’ve also got another show lined up for Kirkcaldy in October, back at the Adam Smith.

As well as performing and producing Brandy is also studying for a PhD in Spanish comics, but such is her schedule, she says academia has had to be put on the back burner – for now.

“It’s still ticking over but it’s not my priority right now.

“Burlesque has really taken over so I think the future for the PhD hangs in the balance a bit. I just need to concentrate on one thing at the moment.

“My heart is really with burlesque. Being on stage and performing. There’s nothing quite like it. I think I’ve found my calling.”

• The Twilight Tease Burlesque Revue is on at the Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline on Friday, July 6 at 7.30pm. Tickets are available at onfife.com.