Bringing Good Vibrations to The Byre Theatre

For more than 50 years, the music of the Beach Boys has captured the sound of the summer.

The group – brothers Brian, Dennis, and Carl Wilson; their cousin Mike Love; and their friend Al Jardine - distinguished vocal harmonies and early surf songs, made them one of the most influential acts of the rock era.

Good Vibrations’ – arguably the finest pop record of all time - is just one of the many hits you will hear performed by the Beach Boyz Tribute Band (previously known as The Beach Boys Band) in this smash hit show THE STORY OF THE BEACH BOYS® – A Tribute.

Along with superb musical performances, lead vocalist Tommy Read will lead you through the history of America’s biggest pop band.

Following the opening number ‘Fun, Fun, Fun’, sit back and enjoy Tommy’s light hearted delivery as the band embark on a fun filled set.

Learn how The Beach Boys began, how their songs were constructed and about the private lives of The Beach Boys themselves.

All this interspersed with the most comprehensive collection of hit records rivalled only by The Beatles.

Make no mistake; this show is a party, a party with a stunning soundtrack, a party to which you are invited, so come join the fun and experience what others are still talking about to this day!

During the party you will hear hits like ‘I Get Around’, ‘God Only Knows’, ‘California Girls’, ‘Kokomo’ and many more, in a spectacular array of some 32 songs.

Catch The Story Of The Beach Boys at The Byre Theatre, St Andrews on Thursday, August 2 at 7.30pm.

Visit www.byretheatre.com for tickets.