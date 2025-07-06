The British Grand Prix will take place at Silverstone - but can you follow the action at home? 🏎

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The British Grand Prix is taking place this weekend.

F1 action has come to Silverstone once again.

But how can you watch the action at home?

It is one of the weekends that all sporting fans should have circled in the calendar. I am talking about the British Grand Prix of course.

Formula 1 action has arrived at Silverstone for one of the biggest events of the year. The greatest names in the motorsport will be taking to the famous circuit and bidding for glory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Throughout the season, the F1 is usually kept behind the paywall but is that the case for the British Grand Prix? Here’s all you need to know:

What time is the British GP on TV?

Here are the 15 richest Formula 1 drivers of all time. Cr: Getty Images. | Getty Images

The qualifying took place yesterday and set out the order for today’s race - with pole place being seized. Coverage on Channel 4 is set to begin at 1.30pm and will stretch through to 6pm - being followed by the evening news.

Sky Sports coverage is set to begin at 2pm and cover the full race, as well as the reaction afterwards. You won’t have to worry about missing a single moment of action today (July 6).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Is the British GP free-to-watch in 2025?

Usually, Sky Sports carries exclusive coverage of the Formula 1 action throughout the season. Channel 4 does have highlights, but those come after a race has finished - so you have to dodge seeing the result.

However, for the British Grand Prix, all the action will be live on free-to-air TV this weekend. Channel 4 will be broadcasting the race live to viewers in the UK, alongside build-up and post-race reaction.

Which Sky Sports channel is the British GP on?

Sky will once again be providing coverage of the race and unsurprisingly the race will be live on Sky Sports F1/ HD. It is set to be only on that channel, according to the broadcaster’s planner.

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.