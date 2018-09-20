Brooks brings American blues to Glenfarg Folk Club

One of the modern-day great American blues and accoustic guitarists is the guest of Glenfarg Folk Club this Monday, September 24.

Hailing originally from Statesboro, Georgia, Brooks Williams’ music has been described as drawing heavily on his native roots, ‘Blues-icana’, and his style has been described as a “beautiful fusion of blues, old country with a touch of Americana”.

His massive repertoire reads like a roots music Hall Of Fame. Classic blues ranging from Bessie Smith to Memphis Slim. Compelling covers from the likes of Dave Alvin, Buddy Miller and Mose Allison.

Rooted in tradition his songs are timeless. Utterly contemporary they are wryly observed and relevant.

Brooks will be performing at the folk club at Backstage at the Green Hotel, Kinross. Doors open at 7.30pm. For more information see Glenfarg Folk Club website