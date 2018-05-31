Bumper fun day plans for Gilvenbank Park

All roads lead to Gilvenbank Park in Glenrothes next weekend for one of the town’s most popular and eagerly anticipated summer events.

And this year’s Family Funday has an added twist as organisers North Glenrothes Community Council incorporate a special celebration of the town’s 70th birthday.

Community councillor Denise Wallace said this year’s event will be bigger and more wide-ranging than ever.

She said: “We are delighted to be joined by the Kingdom FM Roadshow Centre. There will be free face painting, balloon sedgeway rides for the youngsters as well as a wealth of stalls, attractions and, of course, the usual inflatables and fair rides.

“Add to that a laser clay pigeon shooting and a Peachy Keen cycle balloon challenge all afternoon to specially celebrate the 70th birthday of Glenrothes, it makes for a great event.

Those attending are also urged to bring donations for the Glenrothes Foodbank who will have a stall and a tombola.

The event, one of the town’s biggest summer attractions takes place in Gilvenbank park on Saturday, June 2 from noon through to 4pm.