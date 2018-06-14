Burntisland Civic Week ready to roll

Burntisland’s eagerly-awaited Civic Week kicks off tomorrow on the theme of music through the decades.

And this year’s event features an expanded programme which includes outdoor fun and crafts for youngsters, golf taster sessions, beach and coastal explorers, plus a five-a-side football tournament for both kids and adults and the return of the live band night featuring Cousin Ken’s Nephews.

The crowning of the King and Queen, Leo Fawcett-Hall and Alice Mair, will take place on Saturday in Burntisland Parish Church by Community Award winner Scott Sweaton, before the big fancy dress street parade sets off at 1pm, led by Burntisland Pipe Band.

And it promises to be a very colourful event with huge scope for inventive costumes and subject matter.

The parade will end up at the Links where judging will take place, followed by the Party on the Links with a huge variety of entertainment hosted by Kingdom FM, including inflatables, street entertainers, stilt walkers, wrestling, pony rides and stalls. Burntisland’s fire engine and crew will also be in attendance.

Sunday will be the Family Beach Day with sandcastle competitions, tug-o-war and the annual raft race.

The weekend’s events will be followed by a week filled with competitions, walks and talks, including the Sailing Club’s Civic Week Cup event, a lecture on the Evacuation of Dunkirk at the Museum of Communication, a free around the town’s historic landmarks and a Civic Week Quiz in the Sands.

New Broomhill Garden Club sessions for children with Eliza Twaddle will include crafts, cooking and outdoor play and the Ecology Centre will lead beach explorer sessions.

Next Saturday features the Civic Week band night at the Toll Centre and Sunday will see a fitness funraiser, beer tasting event and Des and the Dingoes at the Star.

Libby Donovan, chairman, said: “It’s a packed programme with lots for all ages and we hope people will come along to support the events.”