By George this tribute show will take you to the Edge of Heaven!

If you are a fan of pop superstar and songwriter George Michael there is a special tribute show coming to Rothes Halls this summer that you won’t want to miss.

Fastlove – A Tribute to George Michael is packed full of all the singer’s hits, from the Wham! classics of the 1980s to the more recent solo chart toppers of the nineties and noughties.

George Michael Joseph will be performing all of the star's best known hits.

And it is on at the Glenrothes venue on Friday, July 13 at 7.30pm.

Fife audiences should prepare to ‘wake up before they go go’ to enjoy an unforgettable evening with this new production.

The show features all the fan favourites including: Careless Whisper, Freedom, Faith, Father Figure, Outside, Jesus To A Child and many more.

Locals will be able to relive the passion, the flare, and the unique sensitivity of George Michael in this incredible concert sensation which has been touring the country.

Fastlove - A Tribute to George Michael will feature some Wham! classics including Wake Me Up Before You Go Go.

The show promises to take fans on a musical journey from the moving Jesus To A Child, to the celebration of Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me, to everyone’s favourites I’m Your Man and Wake Me Up.

People are invited to join the cast as they present their respectful tribute to one of the greatest musicians of all time with the stunning stage show that’s taking the globe by storm.

The show is now touring in Australia, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Holland, Ireland and Sweden, with more countries to come.

Joseph (known as George Michael Joseph) takes the lead role in Fastlove and he revealed what audiences can expect from the show.

He said: “Audiences can expect costume changes, a full band, backing singers – the show is a mixture of songs from Wham! in the early days through to modern George.

“I have been doing this tour since September 2017 but I have been performing professionally as George Michael for 20 years.”

Joseph revealed what he used to do before performing as the English pop icon: “Many years ago I was a design consultant for Levi, Warner Brothers,” he explained. “But it was when I was singing on a karaoke, another tribute act said to me that I should be performing as George Michael.

“I hadn’t even thought of it at the time. I was then seen by a tribute agency which then got in touch and since then I have been performing across the UK at hotels, functions, nightclubs and restaurants.

“I am a big 80s fan so doing this felt like a natural progression,” he said.

When asked what his favourite George Michael songs are to perform, he said: “I enjoy singing the ballad songs. It takes a lot of concentration when singing the ballads and it shows your voice off more performing the slower songs than the Wham! songs.

“The ballads I enjoy singing include Different Corner, Praying for Time, Jesus to a Child and Cowboys and Angels which is my favourite George Michael song to perform.”

He continued: “The audience enjoy the Wham! ones such as I’m Your Man, Wake Me Up Before You Go Go and Edge of Heaven. It is always nice when people give you good feedback about your performance because it lets me know I am doing my job right.

“The show has had five star reviews and the feedback from audiences who have seen it has been great. There have been people who have seen it and then re-booked up to see it again two or three times afterwards which is fantastic.”

Fastlove has been touring across the country but what does George Michael Joseph think of the audiences in Scotland?

He said: “The Scottish audiences are crazy and always up for a party. When I did the Kings Theatre in Glasgow and a show in Edinburgh the audiences were so up for it, they were cheering and so welcoming – Scottish people are so lovely.

“When audiences are like that it helps me to relax more on stage. There is nothing better than seeing people enjoying themselves and it makes you feel more at ease,” he said.

“I have never been to Fife before but am looking forward to it. I have been to other venues in Scotland though including Edinburgh, Glasgow, Greenock and Perth.”

George Michael Joseph said that although he never got the chance to meet the man himself, he has been told that George Michael did approve of his tribute show.

He said: “No unfortunately I have never met him. This isn’t official, but according to his fan club, apparently he listened to me singing Jesus to a Child and it got his approval. His manager has also said that I am the best sound-a-like he has heard.”

He said while he enjoys doing the tribute show, which is a lot of fun, he says there is also a lot of hard work which goes into the performance.

“I will keep doing this as long as I can but don’t get me wrong it isn’t all glamorous and about being adored by thousands of fans, it is a lot of hard work,” he said.

“There is a lot of driving and a lot of preparation goes into the shows, particularly a lot of mental preparation.

“I don’t have to try hard to sing like George Michael, I just sound like him. I am not a dancer though so I have had to work hard on the dance moves for the show.”

He added: “I love performing as George Michael and I am really enjoying this tour.”

Audiences should note that this is a tribute show and is in no way affiliated with any original artists/estates/management companies or similar shows.

Fastlove – A Tribute to George Michael is on at Rothes Halls, Glenrothes on July 13 at 7.30pm.

Ticket details: isit: www.onfife.com or contact the Rothes Halls box office on (01592) 611101.