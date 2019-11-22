Cabaret is coming to Kirkcaldy for charity

The Kings Live Lounge in Kirkcaldy is hosting an evening of glitz and glamour in the name of charity.

Saturday night’s Fife Cabaret Show will see a number of professional and award winning performers to the stage to raise money for the charity Sepsis Research - FEAT.

Fife Cabaret host Tom Harlow

The line up includes names such as Brandy Montmartre, Glamity Jane, Peachy Pearl and many more, whilst host for the night will be hosting by the award winning Boylesque champion Tom Harlow.

Tickets are priced at £12 general admission or £15 VIP admission, which includes early entry, VIP table seating, table service and welcome photo with a dancer. All tickets include show and buffet.

Visit the Kings Live Lounge Kirkcaldy Facebook page or buy tickets at www.fifecabaret.eventbrite.co.uk.