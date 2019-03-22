Call for locals to come to the cabaret

If you’ve ever wanted to let the frustrated performer inside you come to the fore, now is your chance!

Contrived Cabaret takes place on the first Friday over every month at 8 o’clock in Styx in Kirkcaldy where a variety of different amateur performers strut their stuff.

The evening is the brainchild of Amby Stanyer-Hunter, owner of the Pole-O-Rama dance studio in the town’s Olympia Arcade, who says he wants to see as many people as possible take to the stage.

“It’s completely separate to what we do at the studio,” he said.

“We first held it over a year ago when we put it on a couple of times but then things got too busy.

“Then we held another in December and decided that from then on it would be a monthly event.”

Amby, who also hosts the event, says the evening is a platform for local talent to have a go.

“A lot of people don’t get that opportunity, but we’ve had a guy who played the ukulele, a couple of women who played the guitar and sang stuff and obviously we’ve got dancing.

“As well as the performers we’ve got a wee game that we put on during the break, which is different each time.

“It’s just a nice, fun-hearted night. And as you know, people in Kirkcaldy are always moaning that there’s never anything to do!”

Now Amby is putting out the call for more frustrated performers to take a chance.

“We’re at the stage where we’re looking for some new acts and some new ideas.

“I just want to throw it out to the public that the show is there so if someone is interested in performing it’s an opportunity for them.

“There’s been a few open mic nights recently in town and if you want to get up and sing, that’s fine. But people have other talents too.

“At every show we do there is going to be an experienced core of performers, like the dancers I work with, but we’re trying to make it not too dance-heavy. However, if someone did want do that we’d just cut down on our side of it.

“But with that experience there is the support of that group is really helpful to new performers.

“Everyone who had come in from outwith our group has commented on how friendly and supportive everyone is.

“It’s not an amateur stand up night, it is people who have got talent and are just looking to put it forward.

And you get paid! We spit the money between all the performers at the end of the night so it’s in all their interest to bring as many people along as they can!

“It’s just a fun night of entertainment with people who want to get up on a stage.”

Entry to the Contrived Cabaret is £5. If you wish to take part contact Amby via the Contrived cabaret Facebook page.