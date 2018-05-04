Cambo Gardens hosting festival

Cambo Woodlands will be hosting events throughout the month as part of its Wild Garlic Festival.

The festival begins on Saturday with Cambo Plant Fair, between 11.30am-3.30pm, which will feature unique plants from Cambo’s gardens.

The following day, Beltane Family Fire Party will bring wildcrafts, songs, drums and more, to the walled garden.

The fire party will take place between 2-5pm, with tickets £7.50 for adults and free for children.

On Monday, visitors will get the chance to fill their boots with wild garlic on a wild woodland adventure.

Enjoy a taste of Sir Peter’s famous wild garlic pesto and take the recipe home.

The wild garlic picks begin at 1pm, with tickets £7.50.

Various other events will be taking place throughout the month to mark the festival.

Cambolicious returns on May 12, showcasing the best in locally produced craft beer, cider and gin.

The event also features live music, a range of home made games, food and drink, and much more.

More information about these can be found at www.camboestate.com.

The festival follows the re-opening of the Stables Visitor Centre.

The centre at Cambo Gardens is now open following a £4 million redevelopment, providing exhibition space, Tack Room Shop selling produce, plants and gifts, ‘Nosebag’ dog friendly café serving locally sourced traditional vegan and GF Friendly Scottish food, and several flexible learning spaces.