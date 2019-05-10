CAMS aims to hit right note at upcoming Cupar show

Members of Cupar Amateur Musical Society (CAMS) are busy putting the finishing touches to their forthcoming CAMS in Concert show.

As usual, CAMS in Concert will showcase the talents of the members and will include a wide range of songs from various musicals.

With a mix of numbers from old favourites and past CAMS productions along with songs from recent Oscar winning films, the show will have something for everyone.

Shows featured this year include The Greatest Showman, Mary Poppins Returns, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Little Shop of Horrors, Me and My Girl, 42nd Street, and Carousel.

This year the company will be joined by the young people of Cantare, a small choir with 10 members, aged between 12 and 15, who are trained by Fiona Haldane.

They have recently performed at the Fife Festival of Music as well as local events and fundraising concerts.

CAMS in Concert will be performed at Cupar Corn Exchange on May 23 and 24 at 7.30pm. Tickets can be purchased at the Caring for Cupar shop in the Crossgate, by calling 07746 046987 or online at www.cuparams.org.