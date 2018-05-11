CAMS preparing for latest show

Members of Cupar Amateur Musical Society (CAMS) are busy putting the finishing touches to their forthcoming CAMS in Concert show.

The show, which will be performed at the Cupar Corn Exchange on May 24 and 25, will include a range of songs from various musicals.

Marking a century since the end of World War I, the show will include songs from both world wars, providing the audience with a nostalgic reminder of the periods as well as the chance to sing along with some well-loved favourites.

This concert will be the last show under the musical direction of Kate Doig, as she will be hanging up her conductor’s baton to enjoy a well-deserved retirement.

Both shows start at 7.30pm and tickets can be purchased at the Caring for Cupar shop in the Bonnygate, online at www.cuparams.org or at the door on the evening of the performances.