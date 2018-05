Fife families are being encouraged to take part in a superhero-themed event in Kirkcaldy this weekend.

The ‘Superhero Storytime’ event takes place at Waterstones on Kirkcaldy High Street tomorrow (Saturday).

Kicking off at 11am, there will be arts and crafts, and some story telling of the most daring kind!

Fancy dress is definitely encouraged - so get those capes, masks and underpants out of the cupboard...

