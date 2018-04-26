Car club plans Prom takeover at Kirkcaldy Esplanade

Petrolheads are set to flock to Kirkcaldy promemade this weekend with an event by the waterfront.

The event, dubbed The Big Prom Bash Part 2 (The Takeover), follows a similar event in October last year, which saw car enthusiasts show off their motors in the town.

It is being organised by car club Team Flat Oot (TFO), and they hope to bring in even more participants and visitors to Kirkcaldy than last year.

October’s event saw the prom awash with colourful customised cars and owners keen to meet fellow enthusiasts.

It was also a big draw for families keen to catch a glimpse of the unusual cars on display.

TFO’s Jaymi Clark says the event is all about fun.

“We just wanted to try and do a bigger version of what we did last year. It’s a great atmosphere, everybody’s always friendly.

“We’re trying to bring it back to what it used to be, when everybody used to sit down the Prom.

“It’s just car enthusiasts coming together, and showing that we’re not all idiots.

“A lot of the hype online is all negative about the car community, because you can get some wee numpties.

“That’s why we hold these meets down at the Prom and in more public places so people don’t act stupid.

“It’s just so people can come down and show off their cars.

“We had a lot of families in October, kids looking to get their photos with the cars and stuff like that.

“The owners don’t bother because they love it all.

“You’ll also get some of the guys who only bring their cars out for special shows.”

Local residents will be pleased to hear that the prom won’t be shut down, having only just reopened after the Links Market left earlier this week.

Jaymi says that the event will stick to the car parks so as not to cause disruption.

He said: “We’ll be mainly in the car park areas.

“As long as we’re not impeding traffic or getting in the way, the police really don’t bother.

“But they will probably have a presence just make sure that nobody is being an idiot.

“We’re hoping that if we do the meets at the Prom that people enjoy them, especially with it coming back into the summer.

“If it all goes well, and there are no numpties, and we don’t have a problem with the police, then there’s no reason that we couldn’t hold them more regularly.”

A number of similar events have previously drawn big crowds to Kirkcaldy Prom in the past, including 2 Fife 2 Furious, which saw drivers turn out in force to pay tribute after the death of Hollywood star Paul Walker.

The event starts at around 6.30pm on Saturday.