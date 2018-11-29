Celebrate Christmas with St Andrews’ Heisenberg Ensemble

The Heisenberg Ensemble is encouraging everyone to enjoy a musical celebration of Christmas.

The Ensemble celebrates Christmas in St Salvator’s Chapel, North Street, St Andrews, at 7.30pm on Sunday, December 9, with some wonderful seasonal music.

Everyone is invited to celebrate the start of the festive season with St Andrews’ very own professional orchestra.

And well-known St Andrean Anna Poole (pictured right) returns to sing alongside Jane Pettegree and the Celebration Chorus.

Originally from the town, soprano Anna is now based in Edinburgh.

She has sung in venues as diverse as the QE2, the Albert Hall, Notre Dame in Paris ... and the Ascension Island!

The programme includes Corelli’s ‘Christmas Concerto’ with its wonderful evocation of the shepherds’ pastorale, Charpentier’s joyous setting of the ‘Christmas Mass’, and seasonal motets and anthems.

Join members of The Heisenberg Ensemble, the Celebration Soloists and Chorus, directed by Gillian Craig, in a beautiful setting for this intimate performance. Tickets £10 (£5 students), can be reserved in advance until Friday, December 7, by emailing gc5@st-andrews.ac.uk or calling 01382 540031.

Any remaining tickets will be available at the door, but is is advisable to book early to avoid disappointment.