Celebrate the life, times and music of Lindisfarne

Lindisfarne were formed in Newcastle-Upon-Tyne back in 1969 and were hailed by the music business as “a breath of fresh air” and “the new Beatles”.

They toured the world, had many hit singles and albums and released the UK’s biggest selling album in 1971, Fog on the Tyne.

Their music is still played regularly on the radio, TV and at gigs throughout the UK.

The Lindisfarne Story is a celebration of the life, times and music of the North East of England’s most beloved band – and the show’s current tour includes a date at Backstage at the Green Hotel, Kinross, on Thursday, March 21.

Founder member and drummer Ray Laidlaw and front man Billy Mitchell tell the remarkable story with a combination of rare video, unseen photographs, acoustic versions of their favourite Lindisfarne songs and a smattering of scurrilous gossip.

Ray and Billy created this show in 2012 as a fresh and original way to perform Lindisfarne music and share the group’s history with Lindisfarne fans.

After two successful Lindisfarne Story UK tours in 2015 and 2016, Ray and Billy decided it was time for another chapter – and there’s so much more to talk about since the last tour.

There’s ‘Clear White Light’, a play featuring the music of Lindisfarne’s Alan Hull; ‘We Can Swing Together’, a new biography of the band; and even a new version of Lindisfarne fronted by original member Rod Clements.

If you are Lindisfarne’s biggest fan or simply love the music of the 1960s and 70s, then this show is for you.

