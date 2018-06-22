Celebrating a Scottish music legend - Maggie Bell

A new compilation out soon celebrates the extensive but underrated career of Maggie Bell.

Her band and solo work combine for Best Of Stone The Crows & Maggie Bell and shows a voice that has the soul of Aretha Franklin and the passion of Tina Turner yet undiscovered in many playlists.

Maggie was a war baby born in Glasgow and was singing professionally aged 17 when Alex Harvey introduced her to his brother Leslie and together they formed what would become Stone The Crows in 1969 attracting Led Zeppelin boss Peter Grant to manage them.

They made four albums with the finale being Ontinuous Performance which was still in progress when guitarist Les died on stage after touching a live microphone stand.

He was replaced by Jimmy McCulloch who went on to join McCartney’s Wings later.

Together they wrote Sunset Cowboy as a tribute to Les and to complete the album.

This new set has a CD of Stone The Crows and a second for Maggie’s solo work. Stone The Crows were a great touring band and festival attraction and their electric blues were augmented by Leslie’s exceptional guitar playing and of course the vocal work from Maggie.

Good Time Gal was a signature track and should have been a top single and as for her post-Crows work there is none finer than Oh My My written by Ringo Starr or heights she reaches on No Mean City which became the theme to TV’s Taggart.

A rare chance to see Maggie Bell with ex-Whitesnake guitarist Bernie Marsden is at the Assembly Halls, Edinburgh on July 20.