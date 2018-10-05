Celebrating the music of The Beatles in Edinburgh

If you are a fan of the Fab Four there is a new show coming to Edinburgh next week you won’t want to miss.

Let It Be: A Celebration of the Music of The Beatles will be at the Edinburgh Playhouse from Monday, October 8, to Saturday, October 13. It includes matinee performances on the Wednesday and the Saturday.

An updated version of the show was premiered in Cardiff last month with audiences across the UK and Ireland seeing the brand new second part of the show for the very first time.

The smash West End hit is back with a brand new show. The theatrical concert still includes the Fab Four’s incredible back catalogue of iconic songs.

But the new, updated show also highlights some of John, Paul, George and Ringo’s solo material.

Act One takes audiences through the early days of the band as they embarked on their musical journey and onwards to the heights of Beatlemania. The historic Royal Variety Performance, Shea Stadium and those iconic Sergeant Pepper costumes all feature.

But in a twist from the original Let It Be show, Act Two is set a decade after The Beatles went their separate ways. It gives fans a rare glimpse of how the Fab Four could have Come Together once again to perform.

The concert date is October 9, 1980, John Lennon’s 40th Birthday – and it’s the ultimate concert that never was. The band reunite for one night only, just Imagine.

The band’s solo material featured includes Starting Over, Band On The Run, Black Bird, Got My Mind Set On You, My Sweet Lord, Live and Let Die, and Imagine.

A cast of talented musicians play the Fab Four and the performers have already toured the show to entertain on some of the biggest stages including Broadway with their portrayal of John, Paul, George and Ringo.

The Let It Be cast are Michael Gagliano from Woking (John Lennon); Emanuele Angeletti from Italy (Paul McCartney); Irish/Australian John Brosnan (George Harrison); and Ben Cullingworth, from Market Harborough in Leicestershire (Ringo Starr). The show is also different in that it allows audiences to capture the show by taking photographs and video throughout the show, encouraging them to snap and share on social media, using the hashtag #LetItBeLive – extremely unique for a stage production. For tickets visit: atgtickets.com/Edinburgh