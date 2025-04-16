Who is the favourite to win Celebrity Big Brother 2025? Latest odds for ITV show

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson

Digitial Reporter

Published 16th Apr 2025, 10:00 BST

A new favourite to win Celebrity Big Brother has emerged after a dramatic shift in odds. The early front-runner Chris Hughes (of Love Island fame) has fallen away following an eventful few days in the house.

Trisha Goddard became the third star to leave the Big Brother house after the latest eviction. The public voted her out in last night’s (April 15) live episode.

As the competition continues to heat up, the ITV show has got a new favourite after the early frontrunner has fallen away. The cast has been cut to 10 - after the latest departure.

Betfred’s Kayley Cornelius said: “It’s a tough turn of events for Chris Hughes, as his odds to win have taken a notable hit—lengthening from 11/4 to 9/2. Once the frontrunner, Chris has now been dethroned in the wake of his headline-grabbing clash with Mickey Rourke.

“The fallout from their heated exchange, which resulted in Mickey’s dramatic exit from the house, appears to have split viewers. Many are pointing the finger at Chris for instigating the altercation, and since the episode aired on Sunday night, we’ve seen a significant drop in punters willing to back the former Love Island star.”

Betfred has issued its latest odds on the winner of Celebrity Big Brother and it includes a new frontrunner. See who the favourite is below.

The ex-Tory MP Michael Fabricant won't be winning CBB 2025. He had long odds before the show began and he left the house in the first eviction on April 11.

Hollywood big name Mickey was removed from the house after being repeatedly disciplined for his 'behaviour' by Big Brother.

TV legend Trisha was sent home by the public during the second eviction on April 15. She won't be winning CBB.

TV star Angellica Bell has seen her odds drift and she has the joint longest odds. She is 50/1 to win CBB via Betfred as of April 16.

