Celebrity Traitors will be back for a slightly longer episode this evening 👀📺

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celebrity Traitors continues this evening.

The third week in the castle is set to conclude.

But what time can you expect it?

Time flies when you are having fun and another week of Celebrity Traitors is almost over. It only feels like yesterday that the show started up again but it is almost time for a break again.

Fortunately there are plenty more murderous twists and turns to come in the next few hours. The show will undoubtedly leave us all on a huge cliffhanger to keep us guessing over the coming days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Remind yourself who has left the Traitors Castle so far - as the breakfast table suddenly gets a lot roomier. Make sure you know exactly when to tune in this evening.

What time does Celebrity Traitors episode 6 start?

Claudia Winkelman hosts The Celebrity Traitors | BBC

BBC’s blockbuster reality show will be continuing its maiden season in just a few hours. The Celebrity Traitors will be back for another episode this evening (October 23).

It is due to begin at 9pm once more, it has been confirmed. The show is due to run for a slightly longer 65 minutes in episode six.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What to expect from Celebrity Traitors tonight?

The action is set to pick up from the night before at the Traitors Castle. The preview, via Radio Times, reads: “As the players gather for breakfast, their focus is solely on the game and who they can - and more importantly cannot - trust.

“The games continue with a mission that requires the faithful to get into the minds of a traitor - though one wrong move could prove disastrous.

“Back at the castle, it remains to be seen whether the faithful have gathered credible leads to topple a traitor or risk being hoodwinked further away from the truth.”

When is Celebrity Traitors on next?

The show has just two episodes per week, unlike the original version. It means that fans will be facing another long gap between instalments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celebrity Traitors will return for a penultimate week of action next Wednesday (October 29). The finale is scheduled to take place on November 7 this year.

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.