Who has left Celebrity Traitors so far? Full list of murders and banishments - updating

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson

Digitial Reporter

Published 28th Oct 2025, 18:12 GMT

Celebrity Traitors will be back - but 10 of the stars have already left! 🚨📺

Celebrity Traitors might feature an all-star cast but their famous names haven’t kept them safe at the famous castle. Just like in the regular version, the Traitors have claimed plenty of victims in this very first BBC spin-off.

The stars have also taken plenty of frustrating trips to the roundtable throughout the season. Despite being six episodes into the debut season, the faithful have yet to capture a single traitor.

Sign up for our daily national newsletter - in your inbox Mon-Fri

Celebrity Traitors will return on October 29 to kick-start its penultimate week - with the final just around the corner. Out of the original 19 contestants, ten have already gone.

But which of the stars have been shown the door at the Traitors Castle already? See the full list.

Viewers were left divided by the ‘twist of fate’ to break the double deadlock at the roundtable last week. It was the very first time that the ‘chests of chance’ were used on the Traitors.

Chart-topper Paloma Faith is swapping the stage for the Traitors Castle. She has also had a few acting roles including on the show Pennyworth and released her memoir in 2024. Paloma was the first murder of Celebrity Traitors

1. Paloma Faith - murdered

Chart-topper Paloma Faith is swapping the stage for the Traitors Castle. She has also had a few acting roles including on the show Pennyworth and released her memoir in 2024. Paloma was the first murder of Celebrity Traitors | BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem Photo: BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem

Photo Sales
Niko is one you might have to ask your kids about. He is a YouTube star who has also run in the 2021 London mayoral election and the 2024 General Election. Niko was banished at the first roundtable.

2. Niko Omilana - banished

Niko is one you might have to ask your kids about. He is a YouTube star who has also run in the 2021 London mayoral election and the 2024 General Election. Niko was banished at the first roundtable. | BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem Photo: BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem

Photo Sales
Olympic legend Tom Daley will be diving headfirst into the Traitors Castle for the inaugural season of Celebrity Traitors. It comes after his retirement from diving after the 2024 Olympics. Tom was the second victim of the Traitors!

3. Tom Daley – murdered

Olympic legend Tom Daley will be diving headfirst into the Traitors Castle for the inaugural season of Celebrity Traitors. It comes after his retirement from diving after the 2024 Olympics. Tom was the second victim of the Traitors! | BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem Photo: BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem

Photo Sales
EastEnders favourite Tameka is swapping the soap for the Traitors Castle. She is best known for playing Kitty Fox on the iconic BBC programme. Tameka was the second player to be banished at the round table.

4. Tameka Empson – banished

EastEnders favourite Tameka is swapping the soap for the Traitors Castle. She is best known for playing Kitty Fox on the iconic BBC programme. Tameka was the second player to be banished at the round table. | BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem Photo: BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:BoostTVBBCThe Traitors
News you can trust since 1871
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice