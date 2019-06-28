Channel5’s Milkshake show comes to Fife theatre

The bright, bouncy, colourful world of children’s telly comes to the stage in Fife later this year.

Milkshake! Monkey’s Musical has been a huge hit with pre-school kids and parents.

And now it is coming to Rothes Halls, Glenrothes, on Thursday, August 8, with two shows at midday and 3.30pm.

The product of acclamed writer Miranda Larson is set to pull in big crowds given its huge TV audience.

Starring alongside the much loved Milkshake! Monkey will be two channel presenters as well as Fireman Sam, Noddy, Shimmer & Shine, Digby Dragon, Wissper, Nella the Princess Knight and Floogals.

Derek Moran, show director and Milkshake! presenter, said, “Milkshake! Monkey’s Musical is bursting with fun, taking our young audience on a journey which champions friendship and positivity. The show is jam packed with audience participation, encouraging kids to get up, join in and hopefully put on their own shows at home”.

Also for the younger audience, the Adam Smith Theatre hosts the hugely popular The Tiger Who Came To Tea on October 10-11.

The musical play is based on the book by Judith Kerr who died last month at the age of 95.

The show comes direct from the West End, and is packed with oodles of magic, sing-a-long songs and clumsy chaos! A stunning stage adaptation of the classic tale of teatime mayhem... so, expect to be surprised!

Ticket info from www.onfife.com

