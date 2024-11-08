If the Christmas songs playing in shops and on the radio haven't put you in the Yuletide spirit as of yet, then perhaps one of these events across Scotland will put you in a jolly mood?

From the magical Polar Express experience at Caledonian Railway, all the way up to Skaill House’s Christmas Fair, we’ve taken a look across Scotland to bring to you 29 festive events happening around the region to (hopefully) put you, or start to put you, in the festive spirit.

We’ve included a number of events that are ticketed, and the information provided is correct as of writing, but in the event that you might be unsure about an event we would advise searching for up-to-date information - in case Santa is running late.

Or, more likely, outdoor events are affected by weather.

So what’s on our list of Christmas events in Scotland before the big day? Take a look at start your festive planning from today.

1 . Starry Nights at Dean Castle The magical illuminated Christmas event that brought a sprinkling of stardust to Dean Castle is back this year – and promises again to be packed with festive fun, entertainment and the sparkle of Christmas. Starry Nights, the enchanting experience for all the family, returns to the Kilmarnock’s Dean Castle Country Park, bringing the Spirit of Christmas and a whole wonderland of excitement from November 6 2024. | East Ayrshire Leisure Photo Sales

2 . Giffnock's Christmas Village Join residents in Giffnock for a magical day filled with festive market stalls, a themed trail, street performers, live music and dance performances, Santa’s grotto, and Christmas craft activities all across Giffnock on November 9 2024. | Provided Photo Sales

3 . Glasgow Winterfest Following the overwhelming success of last year, Glasgow Winterfest is returning for its second year, bringing a spectacular celebration of the season to the heart of the city. This year's Winterfest promises even more entertainment and family-friendly fun at both George Square and St. Enoch Square from November 9 2024. | Provided Photo Sales