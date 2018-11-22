Christmas spirit to shine in Kirkcaldy with lantern parade and lights switch on

Kirkcaldy is set to bathe in some festive sparkle this weekend when the town’s Christmas lights are officially switched on.

The seasonal glow will arrive on Saturday afternoon after Kirkcaldy 4 All’s Lantern Parade makes it way along the High Street.

Led by Drumatik drumming band, the parade will begin at 4.30pm outside the Mercat Shopping Centre and will travel along the High Street to the town square.

On arrival, there will be a special performance by school children of Kirkcaldy’s Christmas song, Bringing the Light, in a digital display which will be projected onto the Town House, with the event culminating in a spectacular firework show.

The song was created to celebrate the Christmas lights switch-on in the town in 2014 and has been used every year since.

This year seven primary schools in the town have rehearsed the song – Sinclairtown, Kirkcaldy North, Torbain, Kirkcaldy West, Dunnikier, Capshard and Dysart – with their performances filmed for the display.

Children have also been making willow lanterns at workshops run by Kirkcaldy 4 All at the Mercat Shopping Centre with the help of artist June McEwan of Willow Works. Each lantern holds its own light and is carried by a youngster in the town’s lantern parade.

Lucy Whitehill (8), who won a Kingdom FM competition to lead the procession, will join the ‘Drumatik’ drumming band and Kirkcaldy’s pantomime characters.

And as the parade makes its way through the dark streets, the children will bring light to their town as Kirkcaldy’s Christmas lights are switched on when they walk by.

Once they reach the Town Square, Kingdom FM will welcome everyone with Christmas tunes, before the square falls silent and a soloist, chosen from the local school children who have been learning ‘Bringing the Light’, will start the song from a window high in Town House.

As the song progresses, the faces of the children from all seven schools will appear, projected in larger than life form on the front of the building.

Kingdom FM is bringing its roadshow along to the event to add to the party atmosphere.

Bill Harvey, manager at Kirkcaldy 4 All, said: “This is the second year we have worked with the Mercat at Christmas with our shared objectives of rejuvenating and helping the town centre and local businesses. We have a whole programme of Christmas fun planned throughout November and December.

“More than ever we need people to support these events and prove that Kirkcaldy is still very much open for business.

“Our lantern parade is becoming a real local festive tradition and we’re delighted to be running it again this year.

“If you haven’t made a lantern at the Mercat workshops, you can still join in the fun this Saturday – just bring a torch or look out for the free glow-sticks being handed out.”

Bringing light to Kirkcaldy through song

The song ‘Bringing the Light’ is a product of the town.

The lyrics were written by the Kirkcaldy-based writer, teaching artist and creative producer, Janet Robertson and the music by international opera singer Robert Forrest who comes from the town.

The piece was arranged by Kirkcaldy film and theatre composer Kenny Forrest with the vocal part arranged by ex-Kirkcaldy West Primary and Balwearie High pupil Katie Forrest, who is studying as a soprano at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.

The song was recorded by local musicians including Adam Smith panto musical director Stephen Roberts.

The children’s voices are from town schools.